Sartell-St. Stephen Girls Soccer Dominates Willmar, Eyes Back-to-back State Tournament Runs
The Sartell-St. Stephen girls soccer team is looking to make it to back to back state tournaments. The Sabres earned a 9-0 win Tuesday night in their section 8AA quarterfinal game over Willmar. Sartell-St. Stephen girls soccer coach Andrea Benninghoff joined me on WJON.
Players are Stepping Up their Play
Benninghoff says the team understands when it comes to playoffs that they need to put everything out there because the team needs to win to keep playing. She says they have a young team this year with just 3 returning seniors. Benninghoff says because it is a young team there is a new dynamic with room for growth.
Sartell's Top Performers
Top performers for the Sabres this season include top scorer, senior Mollie Statsick, Hawa Schmidt, Rosabella Castillo, Natalie Koltes, and Emorie Snyder. Benninghoff says there have been a lot of players who've stepped up this season.
What's Next
The 10-6-1 Sabres will host the St. Cloud Crush at 7pm Thursday night in the Section 8AA semifinals. Sartell defeated St. Cloud 3-0 on September 15 in their lone meeting this season. Benninghoff knows the game against the Crush will be competitive so the girls are excited and will be ready Thursday night. Sartell was 13-6 last season which included a State Tournament quarterfinal loss to Blake 5-1.
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Year
|00
|Kyla Amann
|GK
|FR
|1
|Mya Ramirez
|GK
|SO
|2
|Mollie Statsick
|F
|SR
|3
|Kendal Quinn
|MF
|SO
|4
|Quinn Schiefelbein
|D
|08
|5
|Grace Kern
|MF
|JR
|6
|Abigail Lee
|FR
|7
|Rosabella Castillo
|MF
|JR
|8
|Norah Frie
|F
|JR
|9
|Sienna Schmitz
|D
|JR
|10
|Emorie Snyder
|MF
|FR
|11
|Skyla Schmidt
|D
|JR
|12
|Abigail Swenson
|F
|SO
|14
|Anna Paschke
|FR
|16
|Raya Omann
|SO
|18
|Scarlett Haws
|MF
|JR
|19
|Leah Behrmann
|MF
|JR
|20
|Natalie Koltes
|MF
|JR
|22
|Mia Vinje-Stark
|FR
|23
|Hayvenn Schroeder
|MF
|SR
|24
|Teagan Hankel
|FR
|25
|Hawa Schmidt
|D
|SR
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Andrea Benninghoff, click below.