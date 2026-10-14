The Sartell-St. Stephen girls soccer team is looking to make it to back to back state tournaments. The Sabres earned a 9-0 win Tuesday night in their section 8AA quarterfinal game over Willmar. Sartell-St. Stephen girls soccer coach Andrea Benninghoff joined me on WJON.

Players are Stepping Up their Play

Benninghoff says the team understands when it comes to playoffs that they need to put everything out there because the team needs to win to keep playing. She says they have a young team this year with just 3 returning seniors. Benninghoff says because it is a young team there is a new dynamic with room for growth.

Sartell's Top Performers

Top performers for the Sabres this season include top scorer, senior Mollie Statsick, Hawa Schmidt, Rosabella Castillo, Natalie Koltes, and Emorie Snyder. Benninghoff says there have been a lot of players who've stepped up this season.

What's Next

The 10-6-1 Sabres will host the St. Cloud Crush at 7pm Thursday night in the Section 8AA semifinals. Sartell defeated St. Cloud 3-0 on September 15 in their lone meeting this season. Benninghoff knows the game against the Crush will be competitive so the girls are excited and will be ready Thursday night. Sartell was 13-6 last season which included a State Tournament quarterfinal loss to Blake 5-1.

Number Name Position Year 00 Kyla Amann GK FR 1 Mya Ramirez GK SO 2 Mollie Statsick F SR 3 Kendal Quinn MF SO 4 Quinn Schiefelbein D 08 5 Grace Kern MF JR 6 Abigail Lee FR 7 Rosabella Castillo MF JR 8 Norah Frie F JR 9 Sienna Schmitz D JR 10 Emorie Snyder MF FR 11 Skyla Schmidt D JR 12 Abigail Swenson F SO 14 Anna Paschke FR 16 Raya Omann SO 18 Scarlett Haws MF JR 19 Leah Behrmann MF JR 20 Natalie Koltes MF JR 22 Mia Vinje-Stark FR 23 Hayvenn Schroeder MF SR 24 Teagan Hankel FR 25 Hawa Schmidt D SR

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Andrea Benninghoff, click below.