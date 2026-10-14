Sartell-St. Stephen Girls Soccer Dominates Willmar, Eyes Back-to-back State Tournament Runs

Sartell-St. Stephen Girls Soccer Dominates Willmar, Eyes Back-to-back State Tournament Runs

photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson

The Sartell-St. Stephen girls soccer team is looking to make it to back to back state tournaments.  The Sabres earned a 9-0 win Tuesday night in their section 8AA quarterfinal game over Willmar.  Sartell-St. Stephen girls soccer coach Andrea Benninghoff joined me on WJON.

Players are Stepping Up their Play

Benninghoff says the team understands when it comes to playoffs that they need to put everything out there because the team needs to win to keep playing.  She says they have a young team this year with just 3 returning seniors.  Benninghoff says because it is a young team there is a new dynamic with room for growth.

Sartell's Top Performers

Top performers for the Sabres this season include top scorer, senior Mollie Statsick, Hawa Schmidt, Rosabella Castillo, Natalie Koltes, and Emorie Snyder.  Benninghoff says there have been a lot of players who've stepped up this season.

What's Next

The 10-6-1 Sabres will host the St. Cloud Crush at 7pm Thursday night in the Section 8AA semifinals.  Sartell defeated St. Cloud 3-0 on September 15 in their lone meeting this season.  Benninghoff knows the game against the Crush will be competitive so the girls are excited and will be ready Thursday night.  Sartell was 13-6 last season which included a State Tournament quarterfinal loss to Blake 5-1.

NumberNamePositionYear
00Kyla AmannGKFR
1Mya RamirezGKSO
2Mollie StatsickFSR
3Kendal QuinnMFSO
4Quinn SchiefelbeinD08
5Grace KernMFJR
6Abigail LeeFR
7Rosabella CastilloMFJR
8Norah FrieFJR
9Sienna SchmitzDJR
10Emorie SnyderMFFR
11Skyla SchmidtDJR
12Abigail SwensonFSO
14Anna PaschkeFR
16Raya OmannSO
18Scarlett HawsMFJR
19Leah BehrmannMFJR
20Natalie KoltesMFJR
22Mia Vinje-StarkFR
23Hayvenn SchroederMFSR
24Teagan HankelFR
25Hawa SchmidtDSR

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Andrea Benninghoff, click below.

 

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Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, high school sports, Sports

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