The Cathedral girls soccer team took down Melrose 12-0 on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Section 8A South tournament.

Ava Engdahl stuffed the stat sheet for Cathedral with three goals and two assists, while Paige Kremer-Reisdorf and Ava Hall each added two goals and two assists.

Cathedral will play against Albany in a section semifinal matchup on Thursday, October 15th.

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

8A - ALBANY 1, ST. JOHN'S PREP 0

8AA- SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 2, LITTLE FALLS 1

8AA- ST CLOUD 2, ROCORI 1

8AA- SARTELL 9, WILLMAR 0

6AA- BECKER 9, PRINCETON 0

BOYS SOCCER

Cathedral boys soccer beat Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 4-1 in the Section 8A playoffs.

All five goals were scored in the first half, with Santi Blumke scoring twice and Sasha Heikkila and Sam Oliver also adding goals in the win for Cathedral.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES

ST JOHN'S PREP 5, ALBANY 2

TECH 4, LITTLE FALLS 1

FERGUS FALLS 2, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 0

SARTELL 10, APOLLO 0

ROCORI 2, WILLMAR 0

DELANO 6, BECKER 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The Cathedral girls volleyball team dropped a regular season matchup with Foley 3-0. Set scores were 25-15, 25-12 and 25-19.

OTHER GIRLS VOLLEYBALL SCORES

ALBANY 3, PIERZ 0

ACGC 3, PAYNESVILLE 0

BBE 3, ROYALTON 0

HOLDINGFORD 3, KIMBALL 1

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 3, ROCORI 1

SARTELL 3, TECH 0

MINNEWASKA 3, MELROSE 2