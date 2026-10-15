Prep Football Scoreboard – Thursday, October 15th
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm beat Cambridge-Isanti 24-21 on Wednesday night in Cambridge. The win improves the Storm to 2-5 on the season.
Payten Remer led Sauk Rapids-Rice with 142 yards rushing on 22 carries and three touchdowns, while Evan Hardy's 80-yard touchdown run was just part of his matching 142 rushing yards for the Storm.
The Storm will close out the regular season with a game against Waconia in Sauk Rapids on Wednesday, October 21st.
OSAKIS TOPS CATHEDRAL WITH 14 FIRST QUARTER POINTS
Osakis jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter of their home win over Cathedral and didn't look back in a 26-0 win Wednesday night. Osakis outgained Cathedral 381-184, while four different players scored touchdowns for the Silverstreaks.
Cathedral is now 1-5 overall this season.
OTHER FOOTBALL SCORES
PRINCETON 42, TECH 21
FOLEY 47, JORDAN 14
HOLDINGFORD 35, APOLLO 14
KIMBALL 34, EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 0
LITCHFIELD 42, SAUK CENTRE 22
MELROSE 43, LITTLE FALLS 36
REDWOOD VALLEY 47, ACGC 0
BECKER 35, ROCORI 32
SARTELL 37, BEMIDJI 20
ALBANY 34, NEW LONDON-SPICER 28
PAYNESVILLE 38, ROYALTON 16