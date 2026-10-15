The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm beat Cambridge-Isanti 24-21 on Wednesday night in Cambridge. The win improves the Storm to 2-5 on the season.

Payten Remer led Sauk Rapids-Rice with 142 yards rushing on 22 carries and three touchdowns, while Evan Hardy's 80-yard touchdown run was just part of his matching 142 rushing yards for the Storm.

The Storm will close out the regular season with a game against Waconia in Sauk Rapids on Wednesday, October 21st.

OSAKIS TOPS CATHEDRAL WITH 14 FIRST QUARTER POINTS

Osakis jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter of their home win over Cathedral and didn't look back in a 26-0 win Wednesday night. Osakis outgained Cathedral 381-184, while four different players scored touchdowns for the Silverstreaks.

Cathedral is now 1-5 overall this season.

OTHER FOOTBALL SCORES

PRINCETON 42, TECH 21

FOLEY 47, JORDAN 14

HOLDINGFORD 35, APOLLO 14

KIMBALL 34, EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 0

LITCHFIELD 42, SAUK CENTRE 22

MELROSE 43, LITTLE FALLS 36

REDWOOD VALLEY 47, ACGC 0

BECKER 35, ROCORI 32

SARTELL 37, BEMIDJI 20

ALBANY 34, NEW LONDON-SPICER 28

PAYNESVILLE 38, ROYALTON 16