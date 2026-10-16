Good Night for Sartell and Cathedral Soccer Teams
The Cathedral and Sartell-St. Stephen boys and girls soccer teams have each advanced to section finals.
Section 8AA Boys
Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Fergus Falls 0
ROCORI 1, Tech 0
(Sartell will host ROCORI in the section 8AA Final Tuesday)
Section 8A Boys
Cathedral 1, St. John's Prep 0 (overtime)
(Sam Oliver scored the lone goal for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 12-5-1)
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 3, Minnewaska 1
(Cathedral will play Hillcrest Lutheran at 5:15pm Wednesday October 21 in the section 8A Final)
Section 8AA Girls
Sartell-St. Stephen 5, St. Cloud Crush 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Detroit Lakes 0
(The Sabres will host the Storm in the Section 8AA Final Tuesday, October 20 at 7pm)
Section 8A Girls
Cathedral 7, Albany 0
(CJ Jerzak scored 2 goals and both Amelia Newiger and Nora Simones added a goal and an assist for Cathedral)
East Grand Forks 3, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 1 (overtime)
(Cathedral will play East Grand Forks at 7:30pm at Long Prairie-Eagle High School at 7:30pm Wednesday, October 21).