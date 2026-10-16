The Cathedral and Sartell-St. Stephen boys and girls soccer teams have each advanced to section finals.

Section 8AA Boys

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Fergus Falls 0

ROCORI 1, Tech 0

(Sartell will host ROCORI in the section 8AA Final Tuesday)

Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics

Section 8A Boys

Cathedral 1, St. John's Prep 0 (overtime)

(Sam Oliver scored the lone goal for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 12-5-1)

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 3, Minnewaska 1

(Cathedral will play Hillcrest Lutheran at 5:15pm Wednesday October 21 in the section 8A Final)

photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson

Section 8AA Girls

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, St. Cloud Crush 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Detroit Lakes 0

(The Sabres will host the Storm in the Section 8AA Final Tuesday, October 20 at 7pm)

Section 8A Girls

Cathedral 7, Albany 0

(CJ Jerzak scored 2 goals and both Amelia Newiger and Nora Simones added a goal and an assist for Cathedral)

East Grand Forks 3, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 1 (overtime)

(Cathedral will play East Grand Forks at 7:30pm at Long Prairie-Eagle High School at 7:30pm Wednesday, October 21).