Cathedral Crusaders Aim For Another State Tournament Run Despite Losing Top Scorer

Cathedral Crusaders Aim For Another State Tournament Run Despite Losing Top Scorer

Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics

The Cathedral boys soccer team has made 5 straight state tournament appearances which includes a 2nd place finish in Class A in 2025 and a 3rd place finish in 2024.  Cathedral head coach Alex Hess joined me on WJON.

Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics
Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics

Big Shoes to Fill at Cathedral

The Crusaders graduated some key players from last year's team which included the State's leading scorer, Jacob Oliver.  Hess acknowledges they had some key players to replace but feels the team is playing their best soccer of the season right now after a slow start.  The 10-5 Crusaders are seeded 2nd in the east portion of section 8A and will play 3rd seeded Long Prairie-Grey Eagle tonight at 7pm at Whitney Field.

Players Filling Different Roles

Hess says they knew their scoring chances would be less this year so he says execution is crucial to their success.  He says when they play top teams, they know they have to defend really well.  Jacob's younger brother Sam Oliver has become the top scorer for the Crusaders with 20 goals this season.  Hess says Sam has had a great season after asking him to step into a different role as more of a scorer this season.  Drew Lesnau has 9 goals and Jack Ziemann has 6 goals for the Crusaders.  Hess says it is great to see players who've been more defensive minded, get on the scoresheet.

Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics
Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics

Flexible Roster

Hess says they have a lot of players who've fit into roles, "nicely".  He says they have great depth and flexibility with their roster which consists of 10 seniors.  Hess credits the success of Cathedral boys soccer to the work of previous coaches Larry Haws and John Pepper, who helped build the tradition of success at the school in boys soccer.

Target on their Back

Hess says Long Prairie-Grey Eagle is a very talented team who've recently knocked off the section's #1 seed, St. John's Prep.  He believes his team will not overlook them.  Hess knows that despite not being the #1 seed in the section this season, that they have a target on their back due to winning the section title for the past 5 seasons.

Cathedral Roster:

NumberNamePositionYear
0Robert SherwoodGK08
00Gabriel VaskeGKJR
1Tucker HiemenzDSR
1Declan NordosGK08
2Breck RichterMFSR
3Bennett EngdahlMFFR
4Liam KohnMFSO
7Alex NguyenMFSR
8Dylan BarrettMFFR
9Sasha HeikkilaMFJR
10Samuel OliverMFSR
11Jake SwansonMFSR
12Roger CravenDSR
13Britton BlochDSO
14William RydbergDSO
15Shemiam NicolDSR
16Tate LesnauMF08
18Noah GeisslerMF08
20Santi BlumkeMFSO
21Drew LesnauMFSO
22Jacob TorborgDSO
25Ryan KoskiDSR
26Patrick BarthelemyMF08
27Rylan LesnauMF08
28Favian ArevaloF07
29Yafet Okubamichael07
30Khalel MullingsMF08
31Kolbe RydbergMF08
32Jack ZiemannDSR
33Patrick BrownD08
35Nolan Kremer-ReisdorfD08
36Jacob LaubachDFR
37James VegaMFJR
41Simon CravenD08
99Joseph ClueverGKSR

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alex Hess, click below.

 

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Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, high school sports, Sports

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