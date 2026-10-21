Sartell Boys And Girls Both Capture Section 8AA Soccer Titles

Sartell Boys And Girls Both Capture Section 8AA Soccer Titles

photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson

The Sartell boys and girls soccer teams each won Section 8AA titles on Tuesday night.

The top-seeded Sartell boys soccer team took down #2 ROCORI 3-1 at Sartell High School on Tuesday to advance to the state tournament. The Sabres previously topped Apollo 10-0 and Fergus Falls 5-0 to win the section tourney.

Sartell made the 2025 boys soccer state tournament as a #5 seed and lost 1-0 to Northfield in the quarterfinals.

photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson
photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson

 

The Sartell girls took down Sauk Rapids-Rice 3-0 in their section final matchup on Tuesday in Sartell. The girls team was also the top seed in their 8AA tournament and beat Willmar 9-0 and St. Cloud 5-0 on their way to the section final.

The Sabres made the 2025 tournament as a random draw out of Section 8AA and fell 5-1 to Blake in the quarterfinals.

WEDNESDAY: 

The Cathedral boys and girls soccer teams will each compete for Section 8A titles on Wednesday night at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School.

The boys team will start the doubleheader with a 5:15 p.m. kickoff against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy.

The Crusaders are the #2 seed out of the East bracket and posted a 4-1 win over LPGE before upsetting top seeded St. John's Prep 1-0 last week in the section semifinal.

Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics
Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics

The top-seeded Crusader girls soccer team cruised into tonight's section championship matchup with East Grand Forks with a 12-0 win over Melrose and a decisive 7-0 win over Albany on October 15th.

Kickoff for the girls game is slated for 7:30 p.m..

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Categories: Cathedral Sports, ROCORI Sports, Sartell-St. Stephen Sports, Sauk Rapids-Rice Sports, soccer

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