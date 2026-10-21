The Sartell boys and girls soccer teams each won Section 8AA titles on Tuesday night.

The top-seeded Sartell boys soccer team took down #2 ROCORI 3-1 at Sartell High School on Tuesday to advance to the state tournament. The Sabres previously topped Apollo 10-0 and Fergus Falls 5-0 to win the section tourney.

Sartell made the 2025 boys soccer state tournament as a #5 seed and lost 1-0 to Northfield in the quarterfinals.

photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson

The Sartell girls took down Sauk Rapids-Rice 3-0 in their section final matchup on Tuesday in Sartell. The girls team was also the top seed in their 8AA tournament and beat Willmar 9-0 and St. Cloud 5-0 on their way to the section final.

The Sabres made the 2025 tournament as a random draw out of Section 8AA and fell 5-1 to Blake in the quarterfinals.

WEDNESDAY:

The Cathedral boys and girls soccer teams will each compete for Section 8A titles on Wednesday night at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School.

The boys team will start the doubleheader with a 5:15 p.m. kickoff against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy.

The Crusaders are the #2 seed out of the East bracket and posted a 4-1 win over LPGE before upsetting top seeded St. John's Prep 1-0 last week in the section semifinal.

Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics

The top-seeded Crusader girls soccer team cruised into tonight's section championship matchup with East Grand Forks with a 12-0 win over Melrose and a decisive 7-0 win over Albany on October 15th.

Kickoff for the girls game is slated for 7:30 p.m..