The Sartell-St. Stephen boys soccer under first year head coach Caleb Forberg is focused on making a return trip to the state tournament. Forberg and the Sabres are seeded #1 in the Section 8AA playoffs. The Sabres posted a 10-0 win in their section quarterfinal game against Apollo Tuesday night.

Photo Courtesy of Caleb Forberg Photo Courtesy of Caleb Forberg

15-Game Win Streak

The 15-2 Sabres have won 15 straight games after starting the season with losses to Maple Grove and Monticello. Forberg joined me on WJON. He says they knew they had a strong goaltender coming back in Owen Woodruff and that along with strong defense has allowed the Sabres to shutdown their opponents having allowed no more than 2 goals in any game during their 15-game win streak.

Expectations are High This Season

Forberg says the team had high hopes having made the state tournament last season with many of those players back. He says after starting 0-2 they focused on the basics and what they do well. Forberg explains that the confidence of the team has grown as the season has gone on.

Top Performers and Leaders

Sartell has 12 seniors and Forberg says they have so many leaders. The 3 captains for the Sabres this season are Cameron Pooler, Owen Yasgar and Cole Davidson. Other top players include Brady Anderson and Ashton Shosted on defense along with goaltender Owen Woodruff.

Photo courtesy of Caleb Forberg Photo courtesy of Caleb Forberg

Section Playoffs Continue Tonight

Sartell is hosting Fergus Falls tonight at 7pm in the section 8AA semifinals. The Sabres beat Fergus Falls 7-0 on October 6. Forberg says it's great to be at home tonight and he's confident his team will show up and play well against a good Fergus Falls team. If the Sabres can win tonight, they would host either ROCORI or Tech in the Section 8AA Final on Tuesday October 20.

Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Soccer Roster

Number Name Position Year 0 Owen Woodruff SR 1 Blama Kamara JR 2 Cole Davidson SR 3 Owen Yasgar SR 4 Samuel Thompson SR 5 Alex Pooler SR 6 Cameron Pooler SR 7 Bennett Moe SR 8 Benjamin Marushin SR 9 Brady Anderson SR 10 Ashton Shosted SR 11 Lucas McGee SR 12 Nolan Guzman FR 13 Franklin Steil JR 14 Mohamed Soumah JR 15 Tate Gosling JR 16 Jake Jansky MF SO 17 Caiden Perlinger SR 18 Alexander Paulson FR 19 Cameron Koepl JR 20 Mason England SO 21 Lincoln Breitkreutz FR 99 Cohen Guggisberg JR

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Caleb Forberg, click below.