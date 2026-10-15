Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Soccer Chases State Tournament With 15-game Winning Streak

Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Soccer Chases State Tournament With 15-game Winning Streak

photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson

The Sartell-St. Stephen boys soccer under first year head coach Caleb Forberg is focused on making a return trip to the state tournament.  Forberg and the Sabres are seeded #1 in the Section 8AA playoffs.  The Sabres posted a 10-0 win in their section quarterfinal game against Apollo Tuesday night.

Photo Courtesy of Caleb Forberg
Photo Courtesy of Caleb Forberg

15-Game Win Streak

The 15-2 Sabres have won 15 straight games after starting the season with losses to Maple Grove and Monticello.  Forberg joined me on WJON.  He says they knew they had a strong goaltender coming back in Owen Woodruff and that along with strong defense has allowed the Sabres to shutdown their opponents having allowed no more than 2 goals in any game during their 15-game win streak.

Expectations are High This Season

Forberg says the team had high hopes having made the state tournament last season with many of those players back.  He says after starting 0-2 they focused on the basics and what they do well.  Forberg explains that the confidence of the team has grown as the season has gone on.

Top Performers and Leaders

Sartell has 12 seniors and Forberg says they have so many leaders.  The 3 captains for the Sabres this season are Cameron Pooler, Owen Yasgar and Cole Davidson.  Other top players include Brady Anderson and Ashton Shosted on defense along with goaltender Owen Woodruff.

Photo courtesy of Caleb Forberg
Photo courtesy of Caleb Forberg

Section Playoffs Continue Tonight

Sartell is hosting Fergus Falls tonight at 7pm in the section 8AA semifinals.  The Sabres beat Fergus Falls 7-0 on October 6.  Forberg says it's great to be at home tonight and he's confident his team will show up and play well against a good Fergus Falls team.  If the Sabres can win tonight, they would host either ROCORI or Tech in the Section 8AA Final on Tuesday October 20.

Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Soccer Roster

NumberNamePositionYear
0Owen WoodruffSR
1Blama KamaraJR
2Cole DavidsonSR
3Owen YasgarSR
4Samuel ThompsonSR
5Alex PoolerSR
6Cameron PoolerSR
7Bennett MoeSR
8Benjamin MarushinSR
9Brady AndersonSR
10Ashton ShostedSR
11Lucas McGeeSR
12Nolan GuzmanFR
13Franklin SteilJR
14Mohamed SoumahJR
15Tate GoslingJR
16Jake JanskyMFSO
17Caiden PerlingerSR
18Alexander PaulsonFR
19Cameron KoeplJR
20Mason EnglandSO
21Lincoln BreitkreutzFR
99Cohen GuggisbergJR

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Caleb Forberg, click below.

 

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Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, high school sports, Sports

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