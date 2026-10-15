Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Soccer Chases State Tournament With 15-game Winning Streak
The Sartell-St. Stephen boys soccer under first year head coach Caleb Forberg is focused on making a return trip to the state tournament. Forberg and the Sabres are seeded #1 in the Section 8AA playoffs. The Sabres posted a 10-0 win in their section quarterfinal game against Apollo Tuesday night.
15-Game Win Streak
The 15-2 Sabres have won 15 straight games after starting the season with losses to Maple Grove and Monticello. Forberg joined me on WJON. He says they knew they had a strong goaltender coming back in Owen Woodruff and that along with strong defense has allowed the Sabres to shutdown their opponents having allowed no more than 2 goals in any game during their 15-game win streak.
Expectations are High This Season
Forberg says the team had high hopes having made the state tournament last season with many of those players back. He says after starting 0-2 they focused on the basics and what they do well. Forberg explains that the confidence of the team has grown as the season has gone on.
Top Performers and Leaders
Sartell has 12 seniors and Forberg says they have so many leaders. The 3 captains for the Sabres this season are Cameron Pooler, Owen Yasgar and Cole Davidson. Other top players include Brady Anderson and Ashton Shosted on defense along with goaltender Owen Woodruff.
Section Playoffs Continue Tonight
Sartell is hosting Fergus Falls tonight at 7pm in the section 8AA semifinals. The Sabres beat Fergus Falls 7-0 on October 6. Forberg says it's great to be at home tonight and he's confident his team will show up and play well against a good Fergus Falls team. If the Sabres can win tonight, they would host either ROCORI or Tech in the Section 8AA Final on Tuesday October 20.
Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Soccer Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Year
|0
|Owen Woodruff
|SR
|1
|Blama Kamara
|JR
|2
|Cole Davidson
|SR
|3
|Owen Yasgar
|SR
|4
|Samuel Thompson
|SR
|5
|Alex Pooler
|SR
|6
|Cameron Pooler
|SR
|7
|Bennett Moe
|SR
|8
|Benjamin Marushin
|SR
|9
|Brady Anderson
|SR
|10
|Ashton Shosted
|SR
|11
|Lucas McGee
|SR
|12
|Nolan Guzman
|FR
|13
|Franklin Steil
|JR
|14
|Mohamed Soumah
|JR
|15
|Tate Gosling
|JR
|16
|Jake Jansky
|MF
|SO
|17
|Caiden Perlinger
|SR
|18
|Alexander Paulson
|FR
|19
|Cameron Koepl
|JR
|20
|Mason England
|SO
|21
|Lincoln Breitkreutz
|FR
|99
|Cohen Guggisberg
|JR
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Caleb Forberg, click below.