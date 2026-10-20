Crusaders Battle East Grand Forks For Section 8A Championship Berth

Crusaders Battle East Grand Forks For Section 8A Championship Berth

Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics

The Cathedral girls soccer team is on the doorstep to another state tournament appearance.  The Crusaders play East Grand Forks in the Section 8A final at 7:30pm at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School Wednesday night.  Cathedral is looking to make their 3rd straight state tournament appearance and 5th in the last 6 seasons.  This marks the 4th straight year they've played East Grand Forks in the section final.  Cathedral has won the last 2.

Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics
Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics

Strong Leadership From Senior Class

Cathedral head coach Abby Schneider and 2 of their 3 captains, Amelia Newiger and Aracely Arevalo joined me on WJON.  The other captain is Nora Simones.  Schneider credits hard work, practice and strong senior leadership for the team's success after a slow start.  Cathedral is 12-6 this season after starting the year 0-4.

How Cathedral Battles Back

Schneider says past season success has really helped this group believe they could turn it around and have success.  Newiger says she loves being a leader and helping out the team in any way she can.  She has been the team's top scorer this season and she credits her teammates for putting her in positions to cash in.

Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics
Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics

Team Chemistry Has Made a Difference

Aravelo says the team chemistry is really good and feels they are like a family.  She says connecting through school, other sports and past seasons playing together has made this group tight.  Newiger agrees that the chemistry has allowed them to stay together through challenges.

Strong Defense this season

Schneider credits their defense for keeping them in good position to win each game.  Seniors on the back line include Emma Lochen and Jordan Bovy, and juniors Maggie Bushman and Sheridan Stockman.

Photo - Jay Caldwell
Photo - Jay Caldwell

Matchup with East Grand Forks

East Grand Forks and Cathedral have a rivalry having met in the section final for 4 years in a row.  Schneider says East Grand Forks has a strong team every year and they'll need to connect their passes to have success.

Cathedral Girls Soccer Roster

NumberNamePositionYear
00Kenzie Lesnau08
1Sheridan StockmanJR
2CJ JerzakJR
3Jordan BovySR
4Piper LindstromSO
6Nora SimonesSR
7Emersyn BrownSO
8Hailey BigelowSO
9Emma LochenSR
12Margherita (Maggie) BushmanJR
13Amelia NewigerSR
14Alyssa OliverFR
15Paige Kremer-ReisdorfFR
16Lucy MesnaSO
17Evie Kremer-ReisdorfSO
19Ava EngdahlSR
23Ava HallSO
24Brooklyn ClarkSO
28Tenley FoxSO
29Aracely ArevaloSR
33Delaney KobieniaJR
38Madison SmithJR
77Aubrey Dingmann08
99Kallie MakarrallJR

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Abby Schneider, Amelia Newiger and Aracely Arevalo, click below.

 

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Filed Under: Abby Schneider, Cathedral, Girls Soccer
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, high school sports, Sports

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