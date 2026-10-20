Crusaders Battle East Grand Forks For Section 8A Championship Berth
The Cathedral girls soccer team is on the doorstep to another state tournament appearance. The Crusaders play East Grand Forks in the Section 8A final at 7:30pm at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School Wednesday night. Cathedral is looking to make their 3rd straight state tournament appearance and 5th in the last 6 seasons. This marks the 4th straight year they've played East Grand Forks in the section final. Cathedral has won the last 2.
Strong Leadership From Senior Class
Cathedral head coach Abby Schneider and 2 of their 3 captains, Amelia Newiger and Aracely Arevalo joined me on WJON. The other captain is Nora Simones. Schneider credits hard work, practice and strong senior leadership for the team's success after a slow start. Cathedral is 12-6 this season after starting the year 0-4.
How Cathedral Battles Back
Schneider says past season success has really helped this group believe they could turn it around and have success. Newiger says she loves being a leader and helping out the team in any way she can. She has been the team's top scorer this season and she credits her teammates for putting her in positions to cash in.
Team Chemistry Has Made a Difference
Aravelo says the team chemistry is really good and feels they are like a family. She says connecting through school, other sports and past seasons playing together has made this group tight. Newiger agrees that the chemistry has allowed them to stay together through challenges.
Strong Defense this season
Schneider credits their defense for keeping them in good position to win each game. Seniors on the back line include Emma Lochen and Jordan Bovy, and juniors Maggie Bushman and Sheridan Stockman.
Matchup with East Grand Forks
East Grand Forks and Cathedral have a rivalry having met in the section final for 4 years in a row. Schneider says East Grand Forks has a strong team every year and they'll need to connect their passes to have success.
Cathedral Girls Soccer Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Year
|00
|Kenzie Lesnau
|08
|1
|Sheridan Stockman
|JR
|2
|CJ Jerzak
|JR
|3
|Jordan Bovy
|SR
|4
|Piper Lindstrom
|SO
|6
|Nora Simones
|SR
|7
|Emersyn Brown
|SO
|8
|Hailey Bigelow
|SO
|9
|Emma Lochen
|SR
|12
|Margherita (Maggie) Bushman
|JR
|13
|Amelia Newiger
|SR
|14
|Alyssa Oliver
|FR
|15
|Paige Kremer-Reisdorf
|FR
|16
|Lucy Mesna
|SO
|17
|Evie Kremer-Reisdorf
|SO
|19
|Ava Engdahl
|SR
|23
|Ava Hall
|SO
|24
|Brooklyn Clark
|SO
|28
|Tenley Fox
|SO
|29
|Aracely Arevalo
|SR
|33
|Delaney Kobienia
|JR
|38
|Madison Smith
|JR
|77
|Aubrey Dingmann
|08
|99
|Kallie Makarrall
|JR
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Abby Schneider, Amelia Newiger and Aracely Arevalo, click below.