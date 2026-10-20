The Cathedral girls soccer team is on the doorstep to another state tournament appearance. The Crusaders play East Grand Forks in the Section 8A final at 7:30pm at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School Wednesday night. Cathedral is looking to make their 3rd straight state tournament appearance and 5th in the last 6 seasons. This marks the 4th straight year they've played East Grand Forks in the section final. Cathedral has won the last 2.

Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics

Strong Leadership From Senior Class

Cathedral head coach Abby Schneider and 2 of their 3 captains, Amelia Newiger and Aracely Arevalo joined me on WJON. The other captain is Nora Simones. Schneider credits hard work, practice and strong senior leadership for the team's success after a slow start. Cathedral is 12-6 this season after starting the year 0-4.

How Cathedral Battles Back

Schneider says past season success has really helped this group believe they could turn it around and have success. Newiger says she loves being a leader and helping out the team in any way she can. She has been the team's top scorer this season and she credits her teammates for putting her in positions to cash in.

Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics Photo courtesy of Julie Murphy and Cathedral Athletics

Team Chemistry Has Made a Difference

Aravelo says the team chemistry is really good and feels they are like a family. She says connecting through school, other sports and past seasons playing together has made this group tight. Newiger agrees that the chemistry has allowed them to stay together through challenges.

Strong Defense this season

Schneider credits their defense for keeping them in good position to win each game. Seniors on the back line include Emma Lochen and Jordan Bovy, and juniors Maggie Bushman and Sheridan Stockman.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Matchup with East Grand Forks

East Grand Forks and Cathedral have a rivalry having met in the section final for 4 years in a row. Schneider says East Grand Forks has a strong team every year and they'll need to connect their passes to have success.

Cathedral Girls Soccer Roster

Number Name Position Year 00 Kenzie Lesnau 08 1 Sheridan Stockman JR 2 CJ Jerzak JR 3 Jordan Bovy SR 4 Piper Lindstrom SO 6 Nora Simones SR 7 Emersyn Brown SO 8 Hailey Bigelow SO 9 Emma Lochen SR 12 Margherita (Maggie) Bushman JR 13 Amelia Newiger SR 14 Alyssa Oliver FR 15 Paige Kremer-Reisdorf FR 16 Lucy Mesna SO 17 Evie Kremer-Reisdorf SO 19 Ava Engdahl SR 23 Ava Hall SO 24 Brooklyn Clark SO 28 Tenley Fox SO 29 Aracely Arevalo SR 33 Delaney Kobienia JR 38 Madison Smith JR 77 Aubrey Dingmann 08 99 Kallie Makarrall JR

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Abby Schneider, Amelia Newiger and Aracely Arevalo, click below.