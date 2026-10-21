High School Football Scores And Schedule
Undefeated Redwood Valley beat Cathedral 56-7 on Tuesday night at Valley Field in Redwood Falls. The #3-ranked Cardinals led 14-0 after one quarter and 47-0 at halftime.
Bentley Rengel's 14 yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter from Nolan Longnecker capped a 12 play, 65 yard drive to get Cathedral on the board.
The Crusaders wrap up the regular season with a 1-7 record.
OTHER PREP FOOTBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20th:
EDEN VALLEY WATKINS 44, PAYNESVILLE 20
MELROSE 44, OSAKIS 24
MINNEWASKA 35, ROYALTON 32
HOLDINGFORD 50, SAUK CENTRE 0
KIMBALL 36, ACGC 6
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
LITTLE FALLS @ APOLLO (4:30 PM)
BECKER @ DETROIT LAKES (6 PM)
SARTELL @ ROBBINSDALE COOPER
ROCORI @ PRINCETON
WACONIA @ SAUK RAPIDS-RICE
TECH @ FERGUS FALLS
ALBANY @ FOLEY
Come with us as we visit Sauk Rapids in pictures
Sauk Rapids in pictures new and old.