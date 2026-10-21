High School Football Scores And Schedule

Undefeated Redwood Valley beat Cathedral 56-7 on Tuesday night at Valley Field in Redwood Falls. The #3-ranked Cardinals led 14-0 after one quarter and 47-0 at halftime.

Bentley Rengel's 14 yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter from Nolan Longnecker capped a 12 play, 65 yard drive to get Cathedral on the board.

The Crusaders wrap up the regular season with a 1-7 record.

OTHER PREP FOOTBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20th:

EDEN VALLEY WATKINS 44, PAYNESVILLE 20

MELROSE 44, OSAKIS 24

MINNEWASKA 35, ROYALTON 32

HOLDINGFORD 50, SAUK CENTRE 0

KIMBALL 36, ACGC 6

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

LITTLE FALLS @ APOLLO (4:30 PM)

BECKER @ DETROIT LAKES (6 PM)

SARTELL @ ROBBINSDALE COOPER

ROCORI @ PRINCETON

WACONIA @ SAUK RAPIDS-RICE

TECH @ FERGUS FALLS

ALBANY @ FOLEY