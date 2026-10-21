High School Football Scores And Schedule

High School Football Scores And Schedule

Dave Overlund, TSM

Undefeated Redwood Valley beat Cathedral 56-7 on Tuesday night at Valley Field in Redwood Falls. The #3-ranked Cardinals led 14-0 after one quarter and 47-0 at halftime.

Bentley Rengel's 14 yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter from Nolan Longnecker capped a 12 play, 65 yard drive to get Cathedral on the board.

The Crusaders wrap up the regular season with a 1-7 record.

OTHER PREP FOOTBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20th: 

EDEN VALLEY WATKINS 44, PAYNESVILLE 20
MELROSE 44, OSAKIS 24
MINNEWASKA 35, ROYALTON 32
HOLDINGFORD 50, SAUK CENTRE 0
KIMBALL 36, ACGC 6

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES 

LITTLE FALLS @ APOLLO (4:30 PM)
BECKER @ DETROIT LAKES (6 PM)
SARTELL @ ROBBINSDALE COOPER
ROCORI @ PRINCETON
WACONIA @ SAUK RAPIDS-RICE
TECH @ FERGUS FALLS
ALBANY @ FOLEY

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Categories: Apollo Sports, Cathedral Sports, high school sports, ROCORI Sports, Sartell-St. Stephen Sports, Sauk Rapids-Rice Sports, Sports, St. Cloud Tech Sports, Tech Sports

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