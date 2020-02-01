High School Sports Results 1-31-20

Boys Basketball:

Cathedral 57, Foley 32

(Jacob Stolzenberg led Cathedral with 17 points and Sam Stolzenberg added 13 points. Cathedral is 7-9 overall and 6-3 in the Granite Ridge Conference)

Sartell-St. Stephen 69, Willmar 59

Fergus Falls 74, Rocori 55

Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Detroit Lakes 46

Albany 61, Zimmerman 55

Eden Valley-Watkins 55, Royalton 23

Girls Basketball:

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 73, Rocori 64

Pine City 57, Foley 46

Albany 60, Minnewaska 47

Boys Hockey:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Cathedral 9, Rochester Lourdes 0

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud Icebreakers 6, Moorhead 2

(Ava Schmitt had a hat trick and Katherine Bell added 2 goals for St. Cloud)