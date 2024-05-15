Central MN High School Baseball Recap

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

TUESDAY MAY 14th

CENTRAL MN. CONFERENCE

EVW EAGLES 14 BBE JAGUARS 7

The Eagles defeated their conference rivals the Jaguars, they were out hit eleven to eight. They were aided by eight walks and timely hitting. Nolan Geislinger started on the mound for the Eagles. He threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Colton Harff threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. The Eagles offense was led by Max Geislinger, he went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Neiman went 1-for-4 with double for four RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Coltan Harff went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Jack Maile went 1-for1, he earned three walks and he scored three runs.Nolan Geislinger earned two walks, had a pair of stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Riley Geislinger earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Carson Schultz was hit by a pitch. The starting pitcher for the Jaguars was Luke Dingmann, he threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Mueller threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and two walks. Brett DeRoo threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs and three walks. The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Illies, he went 4-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs. Kaden DeRoo went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brett DeRoo went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Aiden Mueller earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Luke Dingmann went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Mueller earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jack Lundberg went 1-for-3.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 6 ROYALTON ROYALS 1

The Huskers defeated their conference rivals the Royals, they were out hit four to three. They put up four big runs in the first inning and they were aided by a couple of mis-plays by the Royals. Chase Lyon started on the mound for the Huskers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Luke Bieniek closed it out with one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. The Huskers offense was led by Luke Bieniek, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Dominick Hoikka went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and and Masyn Patrick earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Lange was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Jaxon Bartkowicz scored a run and Will Pilarski earned a walk. The Royals starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Marcus Hayes threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. The Royals offense was led by Jonah Schnieder, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brady Yourczek went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Nick Leibold and Keaton Nelson both went 1-for-3 and John Bzdok earned a walk.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 11 KIMBALL CUBS 1

The Irish defeated their conference rivals the Cubs, they out hit them twelve to four. This included a triple and seven players collecting hits and they put up seven runs in the fourth inning. The Irish starting pitcher was Nathan Zander, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. The Irish offense was led by Nathan Zander, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Danny Reilley went 3-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Landon Marsicek went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Wyatt Breimon went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Nick Jost went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Braydon Fobbe went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gabe Jurgens went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Joey Gendreau earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Nathan Serbus, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Bryant Knaus threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout The Cubs offense waxes led by Hank Meyer, he went1-for-2 for a rBI and Bryant Knaus went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Henkemeyer went 1-for-2, Ron Arnold went 1-for-2 and Mason Danelke earned a walk.

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 6 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 0

The Cardinals defeated their conference rivals the Crush, they out hit them six to five. The Cardinals play very solid defense in support of their pitcher Carter Simonson. He threw seven innings, he gave up five singles, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Cardinals offense was led by Cameron Mercado, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Carter Simonson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Brady Adelman earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Jordan Kulmau went 2-for-3, he had a walk and he scored a run and Brayden Larson had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Klimek went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Gage Castle went 1-for-2, with a walk and he scored a run and Sawyer Rumohr had a walk and a stolen base. The Crush starting pitcher was Drew Lieser, he threw six innings. He gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense was led by Max Kiffmeyer, he went 2-for-3 and Kayden Mork went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Ben Schmitt and Parker Schultz both went 1-for-3 and Jaxon Kenning earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 11 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 7

The Crush defeated their conference rivals the Cardinals to earn a split in their double header. They out hit them ten to nine and they were aided by eight walks. The Crush starting pitcher was Kayden Mork, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Elijah Novak thew one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit. The Crush was led on offense by Colton Palmer, he went 2-for-3 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Lieser went 2- for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Parker Schultz went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Joe Hess went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Max Kiffmeyer earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Kayden Mork earned a walk. Henry Burkstrand went 1-for-4, Ben Schmitt earned two walks and he scored a run and Noah Theis scored a run. The Cardinals starting pitcher was Landon Gess-Norling, he threw five innings. He gave up eight hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Landon Roaths threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Parker Converse threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one walk. The Cardinals offense was led by Jordan Kuhnau, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs and he had a pair of walks. Sam Anderson went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Brady Swendsrud went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Gage Castle went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Kasen Mischa went 1-for-3. Carter Simon went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brady Adelman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Gavin Klimek went 1-for2 with a walk and he scored a run.

ROCORI SPARTANS 10 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 5

The Spartans defeated their conference rivals the Storm in game one of their double header. They were out hit by the Storm ten to seven, but a pair of big innings, they put up three runs in the first and four in the seventh innings. They were aided by eight walks and timely hitting. The Spartans starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up ten singles, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kaden Rausch closed it out with 1/3 of an inning in relief, he retired the one batter he faced. The Spartans offense was led by Jack Boos, he went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jackson Griffin went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Kaden Rausch scored a run. Jacob Stalboerger went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Max Fredin went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Zander Folkerts and Noah Olmscheid both earned a pair of walks and each scored a run. The Storm starting pitcher was Konner Gullette, he threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Logan Bauer threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Ben Rothstein threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, five runs and four walks and Mason FIncher threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout. The Storm offense was led by Vincent Murn, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run Shea Koster went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ethan Mader went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Dakota Banks went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Logan Bauer earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 2-for-4 and he scored a run Ethan Swanson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Carter Riedeman went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 13 ROCORI SPARTANS 0

The Storm defeated their conference rivals the Spartans to earn a split in their double header. They out hit the Spartans eleven to three, including three doubles, they put up four runs in both the fourth and the seventh innings. The starting pitcher for the Storm was Rylan Robinson, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Gavin Haehn threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. The Storm offense was led by Ethan Mader, he went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Shea Koster went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Logan Bauer went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Mason Fincher was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Riedeman went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Ben Rothstein was credited for two RBIs and Brody Sabin went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Hemker went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. The Spartans starting pitcher was Max Fredin, he threw 4 1/ 3 innings. He gave up seven hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts Jack Boos threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Jack Boos, he went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Zander Folkerts went 1-for-1 with a double, Jared Laudenbach was hit by a pitch. Jason Stalboerger went 1-for-3 and Hunter Fuchs earned a walk.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 2 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 1

The Cardinals defeated their conference rivals the Sabres in game of of their double header. They each collected five hits, but a walk off single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Cardinals the win. Tyler Maden started on the mound for the Cardinals, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Cardinals offense was led by Tyler Madsen, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run, it was Tyler’s single that gave them the win and Reese Christianson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Dylan Staska went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Jordan Ellingson went 1-for-3 with a double and Conlan Carlson went 1- for-3. Conner Smith had a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. The Sabres starting pitcher was Isaac Schroers, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and recorded nine strikeouts. The Sabres offense was led by Brett Schlangen, he went 2-for-3 and Wes Johnson went 1- for-3. Brady Thompson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Brenden Boesen went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 11 WILLMAR CARDINALS 1

The Sabres defeated their conference rivals the Cardinals to earn a split in their double header. They out hit the Cardinals eleven to three, including a pair of doubles and a triple. They put up four runs in the first and three in third innings. Their starting pitcher was Brett Schlangen, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. The Sabres offense was led by Brady Thompson, he went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Eli Hanson went 1–for1 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Wes Johnson had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk and he was credited for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Austin Lahr was credited for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brett Schlangen earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Levi Frieler went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Carter Stutsman earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Owen Oxton went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Brenden Boesen earned two walks and he scored a trio of runs and Jordan Fish had a stolen base. The Cardinals starting pitcher was Dylan Staska, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up five hits, six runs, and five walks. Cooper Smith threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and one walk. Cullen Gregory threw two innings, he gave up one run and five walks. Braden Fagerlie threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one run. Their offense was led by Braeden Fagerlie, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, Jordan Ellingson went 1-for-2 with a double and Dylan Staska went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

ST. FRANCIS FIGHTING SAINTS 14 BECKER BULLDOGS 6

The Fighting Saints defeated their conference rivals the Bulldogs, they out hit them thirteen to eleven, but a home run, a triple and home run led the way for the Fighting Saints. Their starting pitcher was Owen Lamson, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. T. Lindstrom threw one inning, he gave up two hits. The Fighting Saints were led on offense by Chase Patton, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs a walk and he scored three runs. Tanner Rothbauer went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Logan Gramroth went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Noah Lamson went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs. Owen Fiskwold went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Josh Groskreutz, he threw three innings. He gave up four hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Guck threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and four strikeouts and Chase Stupar threw one inning, he gave up five hits, four runs, and he recorded one strikeout. The Bulldogs offense was led by Ethan Guck, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Isaac Daluge went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Isaac Guck went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Obermoller went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Josh Groskreutz went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Kellan Graning went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Reid McCalla went 1-for-4, Mason Nevala went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Payton Cantin scored a run.

PIERZ PIONEERS 5 MELROSE DUTCHMEN 1

The Pioneers defeated their non-conference foe the Dutchman, they were out hit eight to four. They were aided by six walks and a couple of misplays early, they put up a pair of runs in both the first and third innings. Reese Young started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hit,s one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Max Barclay threw one inning in relief he recorded three strikeouts. The Pioneers offense was led by by Weston Woitalla, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Bo Woitalla went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Brayden Haberman went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Chase Becker earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Reese Young earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Barclay earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Kaden Kruschek and Nate Solinger both earned a walk. The starting pitcher for the Dutchmen was Isaac Rosenberger, he threw four innings. He gave up four hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts and Owen Funk threw two innings in relief. The Dutchmen offense was led by Conner Anderson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Westin Middendorf went 2-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Braydon Bobmeier went 2-for-4 with a double, Anthony Berscheit went 1- for-4 and Ryan Herdering went 1-for-3.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 7 MILACA-FC WOLVES 2

The Flyers defeated their conference rivals the Wolves, they out hit them seven to five including a pair of doubles and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Izaak Kalis, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Charlie Smieja, he went 2-for-2 with two doubles for a RI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Garrett Lindberg earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two run. Carter Oothoudt went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Carter Gwost went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he was hit by a pitch. Jacob Dahlberg went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Izaak Kalis earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Alex Thoma went 1-for-4. Joey Welinski went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Bryce Mehrwerth, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Wyatt Maurer threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk.

The Wolves were led on offense by Hunter Ouverson, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Ryan Martindale went 1-for-4 with a double. Brock Talberg went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Thomas Smith earned a walk. Bryce Mehrwerth went 1-for-4, Isaiah Juetten went 1-for-3 and Brady Ouverson was hit by a pitch.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 13 MILACA-FC WOLVES 1

The Flyers defeated their conference rivals the Wolves in game two of their double header. The Flyers out hit them twelve to seven, including three doubles and a triple and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Joey Welinski, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Dehn threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Carter Oothoudt, he went 2-for-2 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Izaak Kalis went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice bunt for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joey Welinski went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Jacob Dahlberg earned a walk. Carter Gwost went 2-for-4 with a triple, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Braxten Santala went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Peter Knopik went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Alex Thoma went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Amby Floof scored a run. Charlie Smieja went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Isaiah Juetten, he threw four innings. He gave up nine hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Droogsma threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and four walks.

The Wolves offense was led by Hunter Ouverson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Zach Wallace went 2-for-3. Brock Talberg went 2-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ryan Martindale went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Adam Droosgma went 1-for-1. Wyatt Maurer and Bryce Mehrwerth both were hit by a pitch and Isaiah Juetten earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 5 PIERZ PIONEERS 1

The Crusaders defeated their conference rivals the Pioneers, they out hit them seven to five, including a pair of doubles. John Brew started on the mound for the Crusaders, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five singles, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by John Brew, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs. Jacob Oliver went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Quentin Dukowitz was credited for a RBI. Henry Schloe went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Nolan Bigauette earned a walk. Tanner Staller went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Matt Primus scored a run. Cade Simones went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Caden Johnson was hit by a pitch.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Chase Becker, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense was led by Max Barclay, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Bo Woitalla and Kaden Kruschek both went 1-for-3. Chase Becker went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks and Reese Young earned a walk and he scored a run.