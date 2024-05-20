Central MN High School Baseball Recap

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

FRIDAY MAY 17th

KIMBALL CUBS 8 ANNANDALE LIGHTNING 4

The Cubs defeated their neighbors the Lighting, they out hit them eight to six, including a pair of big doubles. The Cubs starting pitcher was Clay Faber, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ronnie Arnold threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Cubs offense was led by Hank Meyer, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tate Winter went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Clay Faber went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mason Danelke went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Bryant Knaus went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brandon Henkemeyer was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Nathan Serbus earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Anderson scored a run.

The Lightning starting pitcher was Conner Lampi, he threw five innings. He gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Chester Bergen gave up two hits, four runs and one walk. Carter Ramsey threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tyson Sanderson, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tom Halverson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Nate Green went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Cam Ergen had a walk. Nick Walter went 1-for-4, Conner Lampi had two walks and he scored a run, Luke Lindquist had two walks and he scored a run and Colby Dircks had a walk.

BBE JAGUARS 13 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 4

The Jaguars defeated their conference rivals the Irish, they out hit them ten to six, including a pair of doubles and a home run. They had seven collect hits and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Mueller, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Dingmann, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Luke Illies went 1-for-5 with a big home run for three RBIs and Owen Paulson was hit twice by a pitch and credited for a RBI. Brett DeRoo went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Kade DeRoo went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Aiden Mueller went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run and Ethan Mueller earned four walks, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Jensen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run, Jack Lundberg went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Lance Rademacher had a stolen base.

The Irish starting pitcher was Nathan Zander, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Gabe Jurgens threw three innings, he gave up six hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Irish offense was led by Nathan Zander, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Jackson Clapp went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Gabe Jurgens went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Danny Reilley went 1-for-3. Brayden Fobbe went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Joey Gendreau went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

UPSALA-SWANVILLE PATRIOTS 4 ROYALTON ROYALS 3

The Patriots defeated their section foes the Royals, they out hit them ten to four, including three doubles and a pair of triples. Their starting pitcher was Hunter Moore, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Gapinski threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

Their offense was led by Jack Primus, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double and he scored a run. Hunter Moore went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Hunter Boeckman went 1-for-3 with a double. Bryce Binek went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double and he scored a run and Brody Kircher had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Carter Natvig went 2-for-3, Caden Beseman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jake Leners went 1-for-3.

The Royals starting pitcher was Nick Leibold, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Matt Swenson, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Sean Schmidtbauer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jonah Schnieder went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and John Bzdok had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Nick Leibold went 1-for-3, Keaton Nelson earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Brady Yourczek earned a walk and he scored a run.

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY FALCONS vs. BOLD WARRIORS (5:00)

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES vs. LITCHFIELD DRAGONS (7:00)

MINNEWASKA LAKERS 5 PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 3

The Lakers defeated their rivals the Bulldogs, they were out hit seven for four. They collected a big home run, a triple and a double in support of their pitchers. Ryland Martin threw five innings, he gave up four hits, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jack Majerus threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The offense was led by Dylan Alexander, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Panitzke went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Weber went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Nathan Dell and Riley Dell both had a walk and both scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Esau Nelson, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brandon Carlson, he went 2-for3- with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brayden VanderBeek went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josiah Utsch went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Isaac Lieser went 1-for-4 and Brayden Pung earned a walk and he scored a run.

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 5 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 3

The Lumberjacks defeated their section rivals the Sabres, they out hit them eight to six. Their starting pitcher was Jack Lindquist, he threw six innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and he recored three strikeouts. Gunner Ganske threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Peyton Neadeau, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Fisher Ganske had a RBI and he scored a run. Gavin Kapaun went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Stonewall Gessner earned a walk. Gunner Ganske went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Boston Smith had a stolen base and he scored a run. Landon Hanson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jack Lundquist went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Wes Johnson, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. The offense was led by Austin Lahr, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Keaton Landowski went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Wes Johnson went 2-for-3 and Carter Stutsman went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Brady Thompson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Brenden Boesen and Brett Schlangen both earned a walk. Levi Frieler earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Eli Hanson earned a walk and he scored a run and Jordan Fish had a stolen base.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 4 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 3

The Flyers defeated their conference rivals the Cardinals, they out hit them eight to four. This included a big double, five walks and solid defense. Carter Gwost started on the mound for the Flyers, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Peter Knopik threw five innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and three strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 2-for-2 with double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Thoma went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jacob Dahlberg earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Izaak Kalis went 2-for-3 and Bobby Loure scored a run. Charlie Smieja went 1-for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-3.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Landon Roths, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Parker Converse threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Boone Branson, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, Carter Simonson scored a run and Cameron Mevada had a walk. Jordan Kuhnau went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Gage Castle went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Cameron Simon went 1-for-3

ROCORI SPARTANS 8 RED WING WINGERS 3

The Spartans defeated the Wingers, they out hit them eight to seven, including four doubles and a triple and they were aided by six walks. Kaden Rausch started on the mound for the Spartans, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Boos threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Noah Olmscheid, went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jace Griffin went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jared Laudenbach went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kaden Rausch went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Max Fredin earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Stalboerger went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 1-for-5 for a RBI, Hunter Fuchs earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Caleb Maddox scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Wingers was Logan Norquist, he threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk. Tyson Freimel threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. O. Renquist threw one inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. M. Finholst threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jacob Rodgers, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jonathan Speltz earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Julius Koecher went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Calvin Nelson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Reid Hartmann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and M. Finholdt went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Ellis Petersmeyer went 1-for-4.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 8 MONTICELLO MAGIC 7

The Crush defeated their I-94 rivals the Magic, they were out hit nine to seven. The Crush collected a triple and a double and they were aided by fifteen walks. Their starting pitcher was Parker Schulz, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Elijah Novak threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Shayne Poole threw three innings, he gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 2-for-6 with a triple and a double for three RBIs. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Parker Schulz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Kayden Mork went 1-for-1 and he earned four walks. Colten Palmer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Drew Lieser earned a pair of walks. Joe Hess went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Devan Finnegan had a stolen base. Jackson Sheetz earned two walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs and Ben Schmitt and Sutton Kenning both earned a walk.

The Magic starting pitcher was Tim Marcus, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. K. Schlangen threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Campbell Bosacker threw two innings, he gave up a run, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. K. Ellis threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

Their offense was led by Tyson Uisness, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Tim Macys went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Grant Stalhlback went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Easton Peters went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brock Holthaus went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and K. Schlangen went 1-for-3.

PIERZ PIONEERS 13 OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 6

The Pioneers defeated their section foe the Silverstreaks, they out hit them ten to eight. They collected a pair of doubles and aided by eleven walks, this gave their pitchers great support. Max Barclay threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Kaden Kruschek threw two innings to close it out, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pioneers was led on offense by Reese Young, he went 4-for-5 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Kaden Kruschek went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brayden Haberman went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Weston Woitalla had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Bo Woitalla went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Joey Stuckmayer went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Max Barclay earned two walks. Chase Becker earned three walks and he scored a two runs. D. Bakke went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Nate Solinger scored a pair of runs.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Seth Staloch, he threw four innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. W. Kirik threw three innings, he gave up three hits, six runs and three walks. Ben Berger threw two innings, he gave up one run. Kyle Mages threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by W. Kirick, he went 2-off-3 for a RBI, a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Berger went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Zach Winkle was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Wyatt Sell went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jacob Johanson was credited for a RBI. Kyle Mages went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored two runs. Grant Mages went 2-for-4 and he scored a run.

FOLEY FALCONS 19 ALBANY HUSKIES 17

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference and Section rivals the Huskies. They were out hit twenty-three to twelve, they did collect two doubles and two home runs. Their starting pitcher was Josiah Peterson threw three innings. He gave up fourteen hits, eight runs and he recorded one strikeout. Reed Hermanson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four runs and four walks. Derek Dahmen threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Trey Emmerich threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Bryce Gapinski, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for 4 RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Trey Emmerich went 2-for-4 with two home runs for 5 RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch twice and he scored three runs. Derek Dahmen went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brett Leabch went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Jayden Enerson earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Reed Hermanson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored five runs. Noah Gipanski went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.Josiah Peterson went 1-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Jordan Lewandowsk scored a run and Wyatt Lueck scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Landon Vogel, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Hansen threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits ten runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Lauer threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and one walk.

They were led on offense by Ethan Meyer, he ent 3-for-6 with two doubles for four RBIs and he scored a run. Elliot Burnett went 4-for-5 with a triple and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bennett Hylla went 3-for-5 with a triple and two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Keenan Dingman went 2-for-5 with a home run and a triple for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Owen Sunderman went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Drew Cramlet went 1-for-2. Landon Vogel went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Birr went 3-for-6 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs, Elliot Allen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Res scored a pair of runs.

BECKER BULLDOGS 5 PRINCETON TIGERS 4

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals the Tigers, they out hit them eight to seven, including a home run and four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Gerad Hanle, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Keegan Graning threw two innings to close it out, he gave up three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Reid McCalla, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Ethan Obermoller went 1-for-3 with a double.. Ethan Guck went 1-for3 with a double for a RBI and Gerad Hanle went 1-for-3 with a double. Isaac Guck went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Josh Groskreutz earned a walk. Issac Daluge went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Kellan Graning went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Gerad Hanle went 1-for-3 with a double and Jase Tobako was hit by a pitch.

The Tigers starting pitcher was Will Peterson, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Lane Olson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Niko Bratulich, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Eli Christopher went 1-for-3. Cullen Drews went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Lane Olson went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Lukas Olson went 1-for-4. Tyler Peters went 1-for-3 with a walk and Eli Christopher went 1-for3-. Eli Gibbs earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Nolan Peters and B. Shafer both had a walk.

SATURDAY MAY 18

ROCORI SPARTANS 7 NEW ULM EAGLES 1

The Spartans defeated the Eagles, they out hit them eleven to four, including eight collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Max Fredin, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Boos closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Max Fredin, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Peyton Stocker earned a walk. Jacob Stalboerger went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Riley Bauer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Hunter Fuchs earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jace Griffin went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Jared Laudenbach went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was B. Olson, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. K. Larson threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. C. Slette threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by T. Backer, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and L. Seuss had a walk. R. Truman went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and L. Barstad had a stolen base. K. Albrecht went 1-for-4 and B. Alfred had a walk. C. Serbus went 1-for-1 and E. Thompson had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch.