High School Sports Results Monday May 6

Baseball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Cambridge-Isanti 0

(Isaac Schroers threw 6 shutout innings with 5 hits allowed and 5 strikeouts. Sartell scored runs in the 5th and 6th innings. Wesley Johnson and Will Brinkerhoff each had 2 hits for the Sabres)

St. Cloud Crush 3, STMA 2

(Parker Schulz threw 6 innings with 1 run allowed and 3 strikeouts for the Crush. Jaxon Kenning went 2-3 and both Joseph Hess and Max Kiffmeyer had 1 RBI.)

Foley 3, Cathedral 2

(Derek Dahmen threw 4 innings with 1 earned run and Trey Emmerich threw the last 3 innings with 1 earned run allowed for Foley. Bryce Gapinski and Jaden Enerson were each 1-3 with 1 RBI for the Falcons. For Cathedral...Tanner Staller had three hits and drove in a run. Nolan Bigaouette singled twice and drove in a run, and Cade Simones had two hits. John Brew pitched very well in the loss, giving up just one earned run over six innings.)

STMA 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

ROCORI 7, Detroit Lakes 1

Royalton 3, Osakis 2

Paynesville 4, Eden Valley-Watkins 3

Albany 7, Sauk Centre 4

BBE 13, ACGC 9

New London-Spicer 5, Litchfield 4

Minnewaska 12, Melrose 0

Pequot Lakes 5, Milaca 4

Pequot Lakes 12, Milaca 2

Softball:

Alexandria 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Alexandria 3

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Buffalo 2

Cathedral 3, Melrose 0

(Ella Voit took a perfect game into the 5th inning, posting a one hit shutout with no walks and 13 strikeouts Liz Bell, Tayla Vought, Kyah Koenig, & CJ Jerzak each had two hits as the Crusaders improved to 9-1 on the season.)

Becker 3, Princeton 2

Pequot Lakes 12, Foley 2

Paynesville 10, Eden Valley-Watkins 1

Albany 14, Little Falls 3

Kimball 13, Royalton 0

New London-Spicer 3, Litchfield 0

BBE 18, ACGC 8

Mound Westonka 9, Annandale 4

Boys Tennis:

Foley 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3

Singles:

No. 1 - Jack Michaud, Sartell def. Aaron VanderWeyst, Foley, 7-5 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2 - Gavin Gross, Foley def. Adam Paulson, Sartell, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Weston Harris, Foley def. Isaiah Williams, Sartell, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 - Colton Stangler , Foley def. Jaden Otto, Sartell, 4-6 , 7-5 , 10-6 ;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Collin Otto, Sartell - Dane Kenning, Sartell def. Jack Erkens, Foley - Landon Harris, Foley, 3-6 , 6-0 , 10-6 ;

No. 2 - Jack Worm , Foley - Lane Stangler, Foley def. Cameron Mau, Sartell - Braden Bierscheid, Sartell, 6-4 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Will Gerads, Sartell - Chase Woods, Sartell def. Mason Weikert, Foley - Jackson Gothman, Foley, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

Becker 6, Foley 1

Singles:

No. 2 - Troy Nuest, Becker def. Gavin Gross, Foley, 6-2 , 6-4 , -;

No. 3 - Landon Peterson, Becker def. Weston Harris, Foley, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 4 - Adler Herdina, Becker def. Colton Stangler , Foley, 6-4 , 6-0 , -;

No. 1 - Zach Bengtson, Becker def. Aaron VanderWeyst, Foley, 6-3 , 4-6 , 10-6 ;

Doubles:

No. 2 - Jack Worm , Foley - Lane Stangler, Foley def. Brock Herdina, Becker - Carter Ager, Becker, 6-4 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 - Nathan Weiss, Becker - Jon Drury, Becker def. Mason Weikert, Foley - Joel David, Foley, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 1 - Sawyer Brown, Becker - Garett Lane, Becker def. Jack Erkens, Foley - Landon Harris, Foley, 7-5 , 3-6 , 10-7 ;

Girls Golf:

6AA Pre-Section Meet @ Blackberry Ridge in Sartell

1) Pequot Lakes 325

2) Albany 383

3) Pierz 392

4) Cathedral 413

5) Milaca 421

6) Osakis 491

7) Crosby-Ironton 499

8) Staples-Motley

9) Royalton

(Annie Neva and Genevieve Birkland of Pequot Lakes each shot a 76 to finish 1st. Sophia Anderson of Albany finished 5th shooting an 86. Averie Andvik paced Cathedral with a 95. The Crusaders play in the St. Cloud Country Club Invite on Thursday.)

Boys Golf:

Cathedral boys golf finished in 2nd place at the conference meet in Albany, posting a team score of 312. Vince Gebhardt and Nathan Schuver each shot 77 and Ben Petroske and Bo Schmidt each carded 79 as Cathedral posted four scores in the 70s. Cathedral is at the St. Cloud Country Club Invite on Thursday.