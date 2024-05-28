Central MN High School Baseball Recap

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

THURSDAY MAY 23rd

FOLEY FALCONS 7 PEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTS 0

The Falcons defeated their section foe the Patriots, they out hit them nine to two. They collected a double and a home run and they play great defense. Their starting pitcher Bryce Gapinski threw six innings; he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Derek Dahmen threw one inning, he gave up one hit. Reed Hermanson went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Trey Emmerich went 1-for-4. Brett Leabch went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Jace Molitor went 1-for-1. Bryce Gapinski earned two walks and he scored three runs, Alex Jennissen went 1-for-3 and Jayden Enerson earned a walk.

The Patriots starting pitcher was Colton McGurie, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kyle Kotaska threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Hoffman, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. E. Quale had a walk and a stolen base, Connor Quale and Kyle Kotaska both had a walk.

ROYALTON ROYALS 2 STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS 1

The Royals defeated their section rivals the Cardinals, they out hit them six to four. Their starting pitcher Brady Yourczek threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up four singles, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts to earn the win. Nick Leibold threw 1/3 of an inning in relief to close it out.

The Royals offense was led by Brady Yourczek,, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Sean Schmidtbauer went 2-for-3. Nick Leibold went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Marcus Hayes was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Braedon Hansen went 1-for-2, Hunter Halburn scored a run and Kirk Yourczek was hit by a pitch.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Ben Terrell, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. They were led on offense by Cooper Tappe, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Alex Schultz went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Terrell went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and Kris Taylor went 1-for-3.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 4 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 3

The Cardinals defeated their section 8AAA rivals the Flyers, they out hit them nine to five. The Cardinals put up four big runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and they were aided by seven walks to earn the win. The Cardinals starting pitcher was Tyler Madsen, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five singles, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Ellingson threw 1 2/3 innings, he recorded a strikeout. Connor Smith threw one inning in relief to close it out.

The Cardinals offense was led by Jordan Ellingson, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk, his single drove in the winning run. Conlan Carlson wen 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Braeden Fagerlie went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Dylan Staska went 3-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Cullen Gregory went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Reese Christainson was credited for two RBIs. Connor Smith went 1-for-4, Mason Thole went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks and Tyler Madsen earned a walk.

The Flyers starting pitcher was Carter Gwost, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Peter Knopik threw 3 1/3 innings he gave up seven hits four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Charlie Smieja, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Carter Oothoudt went 1-for-4. Joey Welinski went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Sam Dehn was hit by a pitch. Jacob Dahlberg went 1-for-3 with a double and scored a run and Carter Gwost was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Alex Thoma went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Garrett Lindberg earned a walk, had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 2 MOORHEAD SPUDS 1

The Crush defeated the Spuds, they were out hit four to three. They played very solid defense and they were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Kayden Mork; he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Joe Hess, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Dan Schmidt went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Jaxon Kenning was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Parker Schultz went 1-for-3 and Kayden Mork earned two walks. Jackson Sheetz earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Sutton Kenning earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Spuds starting pitcher was Cullen Wilson, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Easton Grace threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and a walk.

The Spuds were led on offense by Reese Bohney, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Cullen Wilson went 2-for-3, Carson Heimisch went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Tayden Bergerson earned thee walks and Carter earned a walk.

ELK RIVER ELKS 6 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 2

The Elks defeated the Storm, they out hit them ten to five, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Gavin Clemens, he threw four innings; he gave up two hits, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. T. Johnson threw two innings, he recorded four strikeouts. T. Olson threw one inning; he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. V. Carlson threw two innings, he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Myles Hanson, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ethan Kruger went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyler Massengren went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Sam Stockman went 2-for-4. L. Butzan went 1-for-1 with a double, Andrew Palm went 1-for-5 and T. J. Reilly went 1-for-4.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Cullen Posch, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Noah Hemker threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Nolan Hemker, he went 1-for-5 with a double for a two RBIs and Ethan Mader went 1-for-4. Carter Riedeman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Rothstein earned two walks Vincent Murn went 1-for-4, Shea Koster earned two walks and he scored a run, Logan Bauer earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 3 OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 2

The Huskers defeated their section foe the Silverstreaks, they out hit them seven to five and they were aided by seven walks. They got very good pitching performances, David Heinen started on the mound, threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Chase Lyon threw four innings to close it out; he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Jaxon Bartkowicz, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Maverick Novitzki went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Dierks Opatz earned a pair of walks. Luke Bieniek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Connor Breth went 1-for-4, Dominick Hoikka earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brodie Huls had a pair of stolen bases and Masyn Patrick earned a walk.

Osakis starting pitcher was Grant Mages, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Mages threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and three walks.

Their offense was led by Seth Staloch, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Kyle Mages went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Jacob Johanson went 2-for-3 with a double and Wyatt Sell had a walk. Ben Berger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Gavin Muenzhuber was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 9 PEQOUT LAKES PATRIOTS 1

The Crusader defeated their conference foe the Patriots, they out hit them eleven to one. They collected five doubles and they were aided by six walks. Cade Simones started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up three walks and he recorded two strikeouts Charlie Dolan threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded fur strikeouts. Joseph Osmet threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was let by Caden Johnson, he went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles for two RBIs, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Jacob Oliver went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Tanner Staller went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Charlie Dolan had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Noah Bigauette went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jack Hamak and Nick Plante both earned a walk. John Brew went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Henry Schloe earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Primus went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Cade Simones earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

Their starting pitcher was Clay Erickson, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. ‘Owen Krueger threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Colton Mcquire, he went 1-for-3 and B. Spiczka had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Owen Krueger had a pair of walks, Connor Quale had two walks and Griffin Hoffman was hit by a pitch and he score a run.

PIERZ PIONEERS 10 STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS 1

The Pioneers defeated their section rivals the Cardinals, they out hit the nine to five, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by eight walks. Kaden Kruschek started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Max Barclay, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Bo Woitalla went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kyle Winscher went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Derrick Bakke went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Joey Stuckmeyer went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Kaden Kruschek earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Reese Young earned two walks, had a pair of stolen bases for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Weston Woitalla went 1-for-3, he was it by a pitch, he had a stole base and he scored a run and Brayden Haberman earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs.

Their starting pitcher was Colbe Tappe, he thew 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Cooper Tappe threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Elijah Kossan threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The offense was led by Cole Tahoe, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Griffin Betty’s went 2-for-3. Gabe Decker went 1-for-3, Ben Terrell had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run, Hayden Rutturford and Jack Carlson both had a walk.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS 6 UPSALA PATRIOTS 0

The Jaguars defeated their their foe the Patriots, they out hit them elven to two, including nine collecting hits and they played solid defense. Ethan Mueller started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up two singles and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Dingmann, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Luke Illies went 2-for-4. Kaden DeRoo went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brett DeRoo went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jack Lundberg went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Jensen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Owen Paulson and Aiden Mueller both went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Patriots was Jake Primus, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded fours strikeouts. Daniel Kokett threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Caden Beseman, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base and Carson Primus went 1-for-2.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 4 HUTCHINSON HUSKIES 3

The Flyers defeated the Huskies, they out hit them nine to five, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher Joey Welinski threw a complete game to earn the win. he gave up five hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Braxten Santala, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Carter Oohaudt went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Joey Welinski went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Thoma went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he had a stolen base and Carter Gwost went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

Their starting pitcher was Larkin Kurth he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Lenz threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, seven walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Alex Foras, he went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and two walks and Rudson Lien was credited for a RBI. Ethan Lenz went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Max Martin went 1-for-3. Hayden Welch went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly, Kael Nelson went 1-for-2 and Carter Kurth had a walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs.

ANNANDALE CARDINALS 4 ALBANY HUSKIES 3

The Cardinals defeated their section rivals the Huskies, they out hit them ten to three. Their starting pitcher was Carter Ramsey, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Lindquist threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Nate Green, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Carter Ramsey was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Tommy Halverson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Walter went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Nick Olson went 1-for-3. Conner Lampi went 1-for-4, Tyson Gunderson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Colby Dircks earned two walks.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Landon Vogel, he threw five innings, he gave up three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nolan Sand threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Nikolas Merdan went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and a stolen base. Ethan Meyers went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Elliot Burnett went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Bennett Hylla earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Drew Cramlet, Keenan Dingmann, Owen Sunderman, Landon Vogel and Zachary Birr all earned a walk.

LPGE THUNDER 8 BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS 3

The Thunder defeated the Jaguars, they out hit them eight to three, including four doubles and hey were aided by seven walks. They put up two runs in the second and three in the fourth. Their starting pitcher was Ephrain Swartzentruber, he threw six innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. C. Holden threw one inning to close it out, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Thunder offense was led by Hagen Brunkhorst, he went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Boston Mitzel went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run.Carter Holman went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Colton Park went 2-for-4 with a double and Colton Allen was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI.

The starting pitcher for the Jaguars was Luke Illies, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Dingmann threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Kaden DeRoo closed it out with 2/3 of an inning of relief.

The offense was led by Brett DeRoo, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Lundberg went 1-for-2 with a double and Owen Rademacher went 1-for-1. Ryan Jensen earned a walk and he scored a run, Luke Dingmann earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Ethan Mueller earned a walk and he scored a run, Owen Paulson and Aiden Mueller both were hit by a pitch.

ACGC FALCONS 4 MAYER LUTHERAN CRUSADERS 2

The Falcons defeated the Crusaders, they out hit them six to four, with two big runs in the seventh inning. Their starting pitcher was Jaxon Drange, he threw six innings, he gave up two runs, nine walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tucker Johnson threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Isaiah Renne, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs Regan Elton went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Brody Straumann went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Rowan Molinaro went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jonas Morrison earned a pair of walks and he was hit by a pitch and Jaxon Drange was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was Jackson Steen, he threw 6 2/3 inning, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Levi Hahn threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense included Levi Hahn went 1-for-4 and Zac Jacobs and Jackson Steen both earned a pair of walks. Isaiah Ingram had a stolen base and he scored a run and Cayden Olson scored a run.

PROVIDENCE ACADEMY LIONS 5 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 1

The Lions defeated the Irish, they out hit them eight to six, including a big double and good defense. Their starting pitcher was Jacob Cisewski, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tommy Jaeger threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Colin Gregory, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Nick Nathe went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Romeo Sweet went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Gabe Nathe went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Pat Burns went 1-for-3. Jacob Cisewski went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Joe Berghult had a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Joe Spades had a walk.

The Irish starting pitcher was Nathan Zander, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Nathan Zander, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a pair of stolen bases. Luke Goetz went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and a stolen base and Joey Gendreau earned two walks and he scored a run. Andrew Marquette went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Danny Reilley went 1-for-3.