17 Sartell-St. Stephen Athletes Make College Choice Known

Today is spring signing day and 17 senior student athletes have committed to participate in college sports starting in the 2024-2025 school year. The list is below.

Ashley Nelson Concordia Moorhead Cross Country & Track Kelsey Tangen Southwest Minnesota State University Soccer Aubrey Flynn University of Mary Volleyball Shayla Nordlund Fort Hays State University Golf Madeline Francois University of St. Thomas Swimming Megann Jobin University of Wisconsin La Crosse Swimming Kaia Gack Concordia Moorhead Basketball Patrick Immelmann Gustavus Adolphus Football Brenden Boesen Alexandria Technical & Community College Baseball Marissa McGee University of Minnesota Duluth Dance Jackson Hovda St John's University Swimming Isaiah Williams University of Northwestern St. Paul Tennis Jacob Steinmetz U of M Morris Golf Briella Kiley Concordia Moorhead Soccer Emily Berndt College of Saint Benedict Dance Megan Guggisberg Concordia Moorhead Softball Morgan Guggisberg Concordia Moorhead Softball