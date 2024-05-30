High School Sports Results Wednesday May 29

Boys Lacrosse:

The St. Cloud Crush Boys Lacrosse team lost to Monticello 13-7 in the section quarterfinals, finishing their season at 8-7 overall.

Girls Lacrosse:

The St. Cloud Crush Girls Lacrosse team lost to Moorhead 14-11 in section quarterfinals. Bridget Torborg had a goal for the Crush who finish their season 9-5 overall.

Boys Golf:

The Cathedral Boys Golf team finished in a 2nd place tie in the invite at Cragun’s with a team score of 297. Vince Gebhardt paced Cathedral with a one-over 71 to finish 5th overall. Thomas Rosenkrans shot a 73, Luke Herker fired a 75, and Ben Petroske shot 78 for the Crusaders who compete in the section tourney on Monday and Tuesday.

Track and Field:

The Cathedral Girls Track and Field team won the Section Championship at St. John's University while the Boys finished 3rd overall. The following athletes advanced to the State Meet held next week at St. Michael-Albertville High School: Girl's 4x800 relay team of Emma Jamison, Cece Jamison, Lily Jamison, and Katie Reuter; Erika Salaski in the 100m, 200m, and on the 4x200 relay team with Maddie Halstrom, Julia Vega, and Aubrey Lesnau; Boy's 4x200 relay team of Blake Newiger, Aiden Marin, Cole Hwang, and Owen Anderson; Clara Schad and Connor Hanson in the 1600m; Aubrey Lesnau in the 400m (setting a school record held since 2006) and Julia Vega also in the 400m; Blake Newiger in the 200m; Greta Peterson in the High Jump; and the boy's 4x400m relay team of Cole Hwang, Michael Phan, Andrew Uy, and Owen Anderson. Congratulations to all and good luck next week.