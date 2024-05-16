High School Sports Results/Schedule Wednesday May 15

photo courtesy of Todd Dingmann

Softball:

Cathedral 1, Albany 0
(Tayla Vought’s solo home run in the 4th inning turned out to be the difference. Sam Dingmann added two hits for Cathedral. Ella Voit scattered three hits for the complete game shutout win for the Crusaders.  Callie Holthaus allowed 4 hits and no walks with 3 strikeouts for Albany)

Boys Golf:

The Cathedral Boys Golf team won the Granite Ridge Conference meet at Wapicada Golf Club, posting a team score of 320. Nathan Schuver finished 2nd overall with a score of 79. Vince Gebhardt and Luke Herker each carded 80.

Thursday's Schedule:

Baseball:
ROCORI at Fergus Falls
Sartell-St. Stephen at Alexandria
Sauk Rapids-Rice at St. Cloud Crush
Cathedral at Melrose
Milaca at Becker
ACGC at Eden Valley-Watkins
Foley at Holdingford
Royalton at Maple Lake
BBE at Paynesville
Kimball at Sauk Centre
Albany at Wadena-Deer Creek

Softball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls
ROCORI at Little Falls
Monticello at St. Cloud Crush
Foley at Cathedral
BOLD at Sauk Centre
Osakis at Albany
Kimball at Annandale
Upsala at BBE
Royalton at Holdingford
Melrose at Milaca
Becker at Princeton

Boys Lacrosse:
Becker at Sartell-Sauk Rapids
Cloquet at ROCORI
St. Cloud Crush at St. Thomas Academy

Girls Lacrosse:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Becker
St. Cloud Crush at Big Lake

Boys Tennis:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen

Girls Golf:
Multiple Schools at Fergus Falls

 

