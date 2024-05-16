High School Sports Results/Schedule Wednesday May 15

Softball:

Cathedral 1, Albany 0

(Tayla Vought’s solo home run in the 4th inning turned out to be the difference. Sam Dingmann added two hits for Cathedral. Ella Voit scattered three hits for the complete game shutout win for the Crusaders. Callie Holthaus allowed 4 hits and no walks with 3 strikeouts for Albany)

Boys Golf:

The Cathedral Boys Golf team won the Granite Ridge Conference meet at Wapicada Golf Club, posting a team score of 320. Nathan Schuver finished 2nd overall with a score of 79. Vince Gebhardt and Luke Herker each carded 80.

Thursday's Schedule:

Baseball:

ROCORI at Fergus Falls

Sartell-St. Stephen at Alexandria

Sauk Rapids-Rice at St. Cloud Crush

Cathedral at Melrose

Milaca at Becker

ACGC at Eden Valley-Watkins

Foley at Holdingford

Royalton at Maple Lake

BBE at Paynesville

Kimball at Sauk Centre

Albany at Wadena-Deer Creek

Softball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls

ROCORI at Little Falls

Monticello at St. Cloud Crush

Foley at Cathedral

BOLD at Sauk Centre

Osakis at Albany

Kimball at Annandale

Upsala at BBE

Royalton at Holdingford

Melrose at Milaca

Becker at Princeton

Boys Lacrosse:

Becker at Sartell-Sauk Rapids

Cloquet at ROCORI

St. Cloud Crush at St. Thomas Academy

Girls Lacrosse:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Becker

St. Cloud Crush at Big Lake

Boys Tennis:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen

Girls Golf:

Multiple Schools at Fergus Falls