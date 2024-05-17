High School Sports Results Thursday May 16

Baseball:

St. Cloud Crush 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

(Jaxon Kenning went 2-4 with a run and 1 RBI, Ben Schmitt went 1-2 with a run scored and 1 RBI and both Joe Hess and Colten Palmer drove in 2 runs. Joe Hess threw 5 innings with 2 earned runs allowed with 5 strikeouts for the Crush. Ben Rothstein went 2-4 with a run scored and 1 RBI for the Storm).

Alexandria 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

(Brady Thompson went 2-3 with 1 RBI and Will Thompson threw 5 innings with 3 earned runs allowed for the Sabres).

Cathedral 9, Melrose 4

(Jacob Oliver and Henry Schloe each drove in two runs and Cade Simones and Caden Johnson each scored two runs as the Crusaders amassed 14 hits. Jack Hamak pitched four shutout innings of no-hit relief to earn the win. The Crusaders are at Pierz on Monday.)

Fergus Falls 4, ROCORI 1

Albany 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

Paynesville 3, BBE 2

Maple Lake 7, Royalton 6

Holdingford 2, Foley 1

Becker 14, Milaca 4

Annandale 7, Watertown-Mayer 5

Softball:

Cathedral 10, Foley 0 (5 innings)

(Ella Voit gave up just two hits and struck out eight batters. Tayla Vought had two triples and drove in two runs, as she got her 100th career high school hit. Avery Polipnick also had two hits.)

ROCORI 12, Little Falls 2 (6 innings)

(Sophia Hess went 4-4 with 4 runs scored and 3 RBI and M Hesse went 2-3 with 3 RBI for ROCORI. Jessica Boos threw 5 innings with 1 run allowed and 8 strikeouts).

Monticello 10, St. Cloud Crush 6

(Lainey Sheetz went 2-3 with a run scored and 2 RBI and she threw 2 innings with 7 earned runs allowed for the Crush. Lola Jacobs was 2-4 for St. Cloud)

Fergus Falls 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Becker 2, Princeton 1

Albany 10, Osakis 4

Annandale 7, Kimball 2

Royalton 11, Holdingford 10

Milaca 12, Melrose 10

Boys Tennis:

St. Cloud Crush 6, Moorhead 1

Alexandria 6, St. Cloud Crush 1

(Charlie Streit of the Crush was 2-0 for the day)

Foley 7, Minnewaska 0

Singles:

No. 1 - Aaron VanderWeyst, Foley def. Connor Quelle, Minnewaska, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 - Gavin Gross, Foley def. Tenzin Dahl, Minnewaska, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;

No. 3 - Weston Harris, Foley def. Drew Bleick, Minnewaska, 6-4 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 - Colton Stangler , Foley def. Carter LeClair, Minnewaska, 7-5 , 6-4 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Jack Erkens, Foley - Landon Harris, Foley def. Riley Thorfinnson, Minnewaska - Carson Beyer, Minnewaska, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2 - Jack Worm , Foley - Lane Stangler, Foley def. Marshall Kopp, Minnewaska - Landon Schiffler, Minnewaska, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Jackson Gothman, Foley - Cole Rueckert, Foley def. Xavier Johnson, Minnewaska - Carter Myrom, Minnewaska, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

Boys Lacrosse:

St. Thomas Academy 16, St. Cloud Crush 1

Girls Lacrosse:

St. Cloud Crush 14, Big Lake-Princeton 2

Boys Golf:

The Cathedral Boys Golf team finished 3rd in the conference meet at The Preserve with a team score of 313. Vince Gebhardt shot an even-par 72 to place 2nd overall. Nathan Schuver carded a 78 for the Crusaders.

Girls Golf:

The Cathedral Girls Golf team finished 5th as a team at the conference meet in Little Falls. Averie Andvik finished 13th overall with a 98. Cammy Sand and Ella Gebhardt each shot 100.

Friday's Schedule:

Baseball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Bemidji

ROCORI at Red Wing

Monticello at St. Cloud Crush

Softball:

ROCORI at Hutchinson

Sartell-St. Stephen at Moorhead

St. Cloud Crush at Cathedral