High School Sports Results Wednesday May 22

Softball:

Section 6-2-A Playoffs

Cathedral 12, Paynesville 2 (5 innings)

(Ella Voit pitched a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts. CJ Jerzak was 3-3 with three runs scored. Cathedral plays Albany at 3 p.m. today)

Albany 10, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Kimball 11, Pequot Lakes 1

Pierz 11, Milaca 3

Paynesville 4, Eden Valley-Watkins 1 (elimination game)

Pequot 13, Milaca 5 (elimination game)

Today's Schedule:

Cathedral vs. Albany 3pm

Kimball vs. Pierz, 3pm

Section 8-4-A Playoffs:

St. Cloud Crush 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 6 (9 innings)

(Sadie McLean and Brenna Gruber each had 2 hits and 2 RBI for St. Cloud. Autumn Orcutt went 3-5 with 1 RBI and McKenna Mork went 3-4 for St. Cloud. Lola Jacobs threw all 9 innings with 10 hits, 5 earned and 9 strikeouts. She surpasses 100 strikeouts for the season. Megan Guggisberg went 2-4 with 3 RBI for Sartell)

Moorhead 13, Sauk Rapids-Rice 8

Brainerd 10, Bemidji 0

STMA 3, Buffalo 0

Today's Schedule:

St. Cloud Crush at STMA, 4:30

Moorhead at Brainerd, 4:30

Buffalo at Sartell-St. Stephen, 4:30

Bemidji at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 4:30

Section 8-3-A Playoffs:

Hutchinson 17, Detroit Lakes 2

Alexandria 9, Willmar 1

Today's Schedule:

Fergus Falls vs. Little Falls, 3:00 @ ROCORI

Fergus Falls/Little Falls winner at ROCORI, 5:00

Hutchinson at Alexandria, 4:30

Baseball:

ROCORI 11, St. Francis 1

ROCORI 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

(Brenden Boesen went 2-3 with a run scored and Brady Thompson went 2-3 for Sartell. Hunter Fuchs threw 4 innings with 2 earned runs allowed and Kaden Rausch threw 3 scoreless innings to close the game for ROCORI).

Monticello 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Foley 4, Pierz 3

Albany 9, Milaca 8

Eden Valley-Watkins 9, Annandale 8

Girls Golf:

Sartell won the first Girls Golf CLC title in school history. A total of eight strokes over Alexandria. Over the two day tournament Sartell had lots of our girls get personal records, Shayla Nordlund shot 73 both days of the tournament, which is her school record. Plus we had Gwen Latunski, Megan Hess, Brita Klaverkamp, Shayla Scepaniak, and Aki Rebeck either shoot their personal best or help the team to shoot a school record of 316 on the first day of the CLC tournament.

Boys Golf:

The Cathedral Boys Golf team shot a team score of 322 to finish 10th in the Sartell Invite at Blackberry Ridge in very windy conditions. Nathan Schuver and Luke Herker each carded 82 to lead Cathedral.