High School Football; Week 3 Schedule

It's Week 3 of the High School football season tonight. Games across the area include Cathedral at Foley. Hear that game live on AM 1390-Granite City Sports. Dave Overlund will call the game. Cathedral is 1-1 after falling to New London-Spicer last week 44-7. Foley is 0-2 after losing at Zimmerman 29-0. The Falcons haven't scored in either of their games this season.

Elsewhere:

Tech (1-1) at Sartell-St. Stephen (0-2)

Sauk Rapids-Rice (1-1) at Brainerd (0-2)

Becker (1-1) at Apollo (1-1)