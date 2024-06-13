Foley Baseball Rallies Past Zumbrota-Mazeppa at State Tourney

Foley came from down 5-3 in the 7th inning to defeat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6-5 Thursday night at Dick Putz Field in the Class 2-A State Tournament quarterfinals. Foley tied the game at 3 apiece in the 3rd inning after Zumbrota-Mazeppa ran out to a 3-0 lead.

Josiah Petersen went 2-3 with a run scored and 2 RBI, and Trey Emmerich went 2-3 with a run scored and 1 RBI for Foley. Petersen 6 1/3 innings with 7 hits and 4 earned runs allowed with 6 strikeouts and 5 walks. Emmerich threw 2/3 of an inning to get the win.

Foley will play in the Class 2-A State Semifinals Friday at 1:30 at Dick Putz Field against top seeded Esko.

This is Foley's 3rd state tournament appearance since 2019 and first state quarterfinal win.