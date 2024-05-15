Cathedral Student Athletes Announce College Commitment

photo courtesy of Emmett Keenan

Cathedral held a ceremony celebrating the decision of 7 student athletes who've recently made the commitment on where they will attend college starting in the fall of 2024-2025.

Cammy Sand - Volleyball - Hamline University
Samantha Skaja - Swimming  - Hamline University
Jake Plante - Soccer - Concordia Moorhead
Greta Peterson - Track and Field and Dance Team - College of St. Benedict
Taylor Theisen - Dance Team - College of St. Benedict
Melanie Schultz - Dance Team - College of St. Benedict
John Brew - Baseball - Crown College

