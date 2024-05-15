Cathedral Student Athletes Announce College Commitment

Cathedral held a ceremony celebrating the decision of 7 student athletes who've recently made the commitment on where they will attend college starting in the fall of 2024-2025.

Cammy Sand - Volleyball - Hamline University

Samantha Skaja - Swimming - Hamline University

Jake Plante - Soccer - Concordia Moorhead

Greta Peterson - Track and Field and Dance Team - College of St. Benedict

Taylor Theisen - Dance Team - College of St. Benedict

Melanie Schultz - Dance Team - College of St. Benedict

John Brew - Baseball - Crown College