Cathedral Student Athletes Announce College Commitment
Cathedral held a ceremony celebrating the decision of 7 student athletes who've recently made the commitment on where they will attend college starting in the fall of 2024-2025.
Cammy Sand - Volleyball - Hamline University
Samantha Skaja - Swimming - Hamline University
Jake Plante - Soccer - Concordia Moorhead
Greta Peterson - Track and Field and Dance Team - College of St. Benedict
Taylor Theisen - Dance Team - College of St. Benedict
Melanie Schultz - Dance Team - College of St. Benedict
John Brew - Baseball - Crown College