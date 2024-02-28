Cathedral Coach Receives State Award

Cathedral's Theresa Schultz has been named the 2023 Cross Country Class A Assistant Coach of the Year. Cathedral Head Coach Greg Jamison says:

Theresa and I have been coaching the Cathedral Cross Country Girls team together for the past 4 years and we have built a strong program advancing to state each of our years coaching together culminating in a state championship this year. Theresa is so supportive of all the athletes and runs with the girls during practice everyday. She runs all summer with the athletes and pushes them to be their best. We are blessed to have her as part of our team and look forward to many more years.

Cathedral girls cross country won the Class A State Championship in the fall of 2023.