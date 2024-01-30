Cathedral, St. Cloud Crush Basketball Honoring Former Coach

St. Cloud Cathedral is hosting the St. Cloud Crush tonight but this will be more than just any other game. It will be Cancer Awareness and youth basketball night. The two teams will be honoring former youth basketball coach and Cathedral parent, Jeff Voit. Voit died January 19 surrounded by his family at Quiet Oaks Hospice House after a battle with cancer. He was 53 years old.

photo courtesy of Jeff Voit Family

Voit spent many years coaching girls basketball in the St. Cloud Youth Basketball Association including his 3 girls, Megan, Rachel and Ella. Ella is a current member of the Cathedral team. Many of the players on both the Cathedral and St. Cloud Crush teams were coached by Voit.

Nate Brown coached youth basketball with Jeff. He and Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON. Keenan says the hope is to raise thousands of dollars tonight to give to the Coborns Cancer Center at St. Cloud Hospital. At the game, cut in half basketballs will be handed around the crowd to take donations. Donations can also be made online. Brown says the night is intended to recognize those who have been impacted by cancer in the community. He says it will be an emotional night and hopes they can raise some money for a good cause. Brown says Jeff was a great coach knowing when to push the girls and also when to support them. Keenan says Jeff was impactful in many other ways in the community with Waite Park softball and Cathedral fundraisers.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Emmett Keenan and Nate Brown it is available below.