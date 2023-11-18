Annandale Punches Ticket to Class 3-A Final

Annandale defeated Dassel-Cokato 24-14 Saturday to advance to the Class 3-A State Championship high school football game against Stewartville November 25th at U.S. Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. Stewartville downed Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 28-7 in the other semifinal.

The Cardinals led 14-6 at halftime and outscored the Chargers 10-8 in the 4th quarter to get the win. Nick Walter threw for 185 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 103 yards for the Cardinals. Connor Lampi ran for 107 yards and a touchdown for Annandale.

The Cardinals improve to 12-0 on the season.