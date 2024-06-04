Foley, Becker in Boys Tennis State Tournament

Foley, Becker in Boys Tennis State Tournament

photo courtesy of Zach Kantor

Foley boys tennis will participate in the Class A state tournament today against Breck at noon at the Reed Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.  Breck is seeded 2nd while Foley is unseeded.

Foley head coach Zach Kantor joined me on WJON.  Kantor says the team is very excited for the opportunity.  He acknowledges that they have a tough 1st round match but feels they have a shot against Breck.  Kantor says they have an experienced team with plenty of returnees on this year's roster.  Junior Aaron VanderWeyst has led the Falcons as the team's #1 singles player.  Kantor speaks highly of the team's chemistry and how each teammate pulls for each other.

If Foley wins their quarterfinal match today they will play at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the state semifinals.  If the Falcons lose they will play at 6 p.m. tonight in the consolation semifinals.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Zach Kantor, it is available below.

 

Foley Roster:

NameYear
David, Joel11
Erkens, Jack11
Gothman, Jackson12
Gross, Gavin12
Harris, Landon J12
Harris, Weston11
Hempeck, Ellis10
Mix, Isaiah9
Olson, George12
Rueckert, Cole11
Stangler, Colton10
Stangler, Lane11
VanderWeyst, Aaron11
Weikert, Mason11
Worm, Jack12

Becker is playing in the boys Class 2-A state tennis quarterfinals today as well.  The Bulldogs are unseeded and will play against 3rd seeded, the Blake School at 2 p.m. at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis.  If Becker wins they will play at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the state semifinals.  If the Bulldogs lose their quarterfinal game today they will play at 6 p.m. tonight in the consolation semifinals.

Becker Roster:

NameYear
AGER, CARTER9
BENGTSON, ZACHARY12
BOECKER, JOHNATHON11
BROWN, SAWYER10
DRURY, JONATHAN11
HERDINA, ADLER10
HERDINA, BROCK8
LANE, GARETT11
NUEST, TROY10
PETERSON, LANDON10
WARHOL, MATTHEW11
WEISS, NATHAN10

 

