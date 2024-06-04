Foley, Becker in Boys Tennis State Tournament

Foley boys tennis will participate in the Class A state tournament today against Breck at noon at the Reed Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Breck is seeded 2nd while Foley is unseeded.

Foley head coach Zach Kantor joined me on WJON. Kantor says the team is very excited for the opportunity. He acknowledges that they have a tough 1st round match but feels they have a shot against Breck. Kantor says they have an experienced team with plenty of returnees on this year's roster. Junior Aaron VanderWeyst has led the Falcons as the team's #1 singles player. Kantor speaks highly of the team's chemistry and how each teammate pulls for each other.

If Foley wins their quarterfinal match today they will play at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the state semifinals. If the Falcons lose they will play at 6 p.m. tonight in the consolation semifinals.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Zach Kantor, it is available below.

Foley Roster:

Name Year David, Joel 11 Erkens, Jack 11 Gothman, Jackson 12 Gross, Gavin 12 Harris, Landon J 12 Harris, Weston 11 Hempeck, Ellis 10 Mix, Isaiah 9 Olson, George 12 Rueckert, Cole 11 Stangler, Colton 10 Stangler, Lane 11 VanderWeyst, Aaron 11 Weikert, Mason 11 Worm, Jack 12

Becker is playing in the boys Class 2-A state tennis quarterfinals today as well. The Bulldogs are unseeded and will play against 3rd seeded, the Blake School at 2 p.m. at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. If Becker wins they will play at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the state semifinals. If the Bulldogs lose their quarterfinal game today they will play at 6 p.m. tonight in the consolation semifinals.

Becker Roster:

Name Year AGER, CARTER 9 BENGTSON, ZACHARY 12 BOECKER, JOHNATHON 11 BROWN, SAWYER 10 DRURY, JONATHAN 11 HERDINA, ADLER 10 HERDINA, BROCK 8 LANE, GARETT 11 NUEST, TROY 10 PETERSON, LANDON 10 WARHOL, MATTHEW 11 WEISS, NATHAN 10