Rockford Tops Foley to Capture Class AA State Title

Josiah Petersen (photo courtesy of Mike Beier)

The Foley baseball team lost 6-0 Friday at Target Field in the Class AA State Tournament Championship game.  William Haas threw a complete game 1-hit shutout for Rockford.  Trey Emmerich threw 3 2/3 innings with 7 hits and 6 runs allowed (2 earned) to take the loss.  He struck out 7.  Josiah Petersen threw 3 1/3 innings with 2 hits and no runs allowed in relief for Foley.  Petersen had 5 strikeouts.

Alex Jennissen had the only hit for the Falcons. This was the first appearance for Foley in a State Baseball Championship in school history.  The Falcons finished the season with a record of 23-5.

 

