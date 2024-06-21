Rockford Tops Foley to Capture Class AA State Title

The Foley baseball team lost 6-0 Friday at Target Field in the Class AA State Tournament Championship game. William Haas threw a complete game 1-hit shutout for Rockford. Trey Emmerich threw 3 2/3 innings with 7 hits and 6 runs allowed (2 earned) to take the loss. He struck out 7. Josiah Petersen threw 3 1/3 innings with 2 hits and no runs allowed in relief for Foley. Petersen had 5 strikeouts.

Alex Jennissen had the only hit for the Falcons. This was the first appearance for Foley in a State Baseball Championship in school history. The Falcons finished the season with a record of 23-5.