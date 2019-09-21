High School Football Results

Tech 44, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14

(This was Tech's Homecoming. Nate Trewick passes Chris Backes to become the All-Time leader in passing yards at Tech. Kedrik Osourah is now 3rd all time in rushing yards. Both Sam Oster and Troy Feddema had had a pair of touchdown receptions and Osourah ran 15 times for 133 yards and 2 scores. Tech is now 3-1)

Hutchinson 76, Apollo 0

(Apollo has been shutout back to back weeks. Their record is now 1-3)

Princeton 20, Cathedral 0

(Cathedral drops to 1-3)

Rocori 27, Delano 7

(Both teams are now 3-1)

Bemidji 41, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

(Sartell is 0-4)

Albany 49, Foley 7

Alexandria 43, Willmar 13