A new sports cards and sports memorabilia store has opened in downtown St. Cloud. Game 7 Sports Cards and Collectibles is located at 623 West St. Germain Street in the basement of Metz and Company and near the Radio City Music Mall. Dan Heiser is the owner of Game 7. He says it opened August 14 and business has been good.

Photo courtesy of Dan Heiser Photo courtesy of Dan Heiser

Sports Card History

Dan says they have a vast selection of sports cards and collectibles and they serve hard core collectors and casual fans. His history with sports cards goes back to 1983 when his brothers and dad would buy baseball cards by the box. Heiser says there were a lot of top end rookie cards in 1983 so it was a good year to start a collection.

Years Cards Were Overproduced

Heiser says baseball cards held their value until 1986 when cards were overproduced causing many of the top players of that time considered not as valuable as they would have been otherwise. He says certain rare cards are still valuable and it's not just baseball cards. Heiser says football cards have increased in popularity as the sport has grown.

Photo courtesy of Dan Heiser Photo courtesy of Dan Heiser

Valuable Cards at the Store

Heiser says they have unique valuable cards in their store which includes a 1911 silk Ty Cobb card that is valued between $2,500 to $3,000. He also has a 1953 Willie Mays card valued at $12,000. Willie was in his 2nd year in 1953.

Joe Mauer Statue

Game 7 also has a Joe Mauer statue. Heiser says "it is a super cool piece that I am proud to display in St Cloud. It is the original mold used to cast the Twins Around Town statues. The statues can be found at Target Field, and the headquarters of Target, 3M, and Best Buy, as well as downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis."

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dan Heiser, click below.