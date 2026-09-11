Brevyn SpannFord Signs 18 Million Dollar Extension To Stay With Cowboys

Brevyn SpannFord Signs 18 Million Dollar Extension To Stay With Cowboys

Getty Images

Sauk Rapids native and St. Cloud Tech graduate Brevyn Spann-Ford has agreed to a 3-year $18 Million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.  Spann-Ford is listed as the #2 tight end on the Cowboys depth chart behind starter Jake Ferguson.  Spann-Ford was set to become a free agent after the 2026 season but is now signed through the 2029 season.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Statistics

Spann-Ford played in all 17 games for the Cowboys in each of the last 2 seasons.  He had 9 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in 2025.  Spann-Ford played college football for the University of Minnesota were he amassed 95 catches for 1,061 yards and 7 touchdowns.  Spann-Ford graduated from Tech High School in 2018.

Come with us as we visit Sauk Rapids in pictures

Sauk Rapids in pictures new and old.
Filed Under: Brevyn Spann-Ford, Cowboys
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports