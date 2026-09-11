Sauk Rapids native and St. Cloud Tech graduate Brevyn Spann-Ford has agreed to a 3-year $18 Million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. Spann-Ford is listed as the #2 tight end on the Cowboys depth chart behind starter Jake Ferguson. Spann-Ford was set to become a free agent after the 2026 season but is now signed through the 2029 season.

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Spann-Ford played in all 17 games for the Cowboys in each of the last 2 seasons. He had 9 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in 2025. Spann-Ford played college football for the University of Minnesota were he amassed 95 catches for 1,061 yards and 7 touchdowns. Spann-Ford graduated from Tech High School in 2018.