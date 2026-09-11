St. John's football had some major holes to fill heading into the season but after a 24-21 win over UW-La Crosse last week, head coach Gary Fasching is confident they have the talent to fill those holes.

New Receivers

St. John's lost their top 2 receivers to graduation in 2025. Riley Schwellenbach is the top returning receiver. He had 4 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown in the opener against La Crosse. Senior quarterback Trey Feeney threw for 386 yards and 3 touchdowns while connecting with 9 different receivers. Thomas Jacobs had 7 catches for 96 yards and Charlie Plum had 7 catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Praises Feeney

Fasching says Trey Feeney is a such a great, smart player and he is finding a way to get the ball to the right people. Fasching says their receivers are a work in progress but he believes the more these guys get experience in practice and games.. "they will rise to the occasion".

What's Next

St. John's is ranked #8 in this week's d3football.com poll. The Johnnies have the week off and will play Hamline at home Saturday, September 19 at 1pm. Fasching says Hamline appears to be an improved football team and he expects Hamline to give them their best effort.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary Fasching, click below.