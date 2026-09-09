The Cathedral Crusader football team with offer free admission to all service personnel as part of its Salute to Service game on Friday, September 11th.

The Crusaders will host Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at St. John's University's Clemens Stadium, which is Cathedral's home football stadium. The Salute To Service ceremony will take place at 6:45 p.m., while kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Collegeville.

"As we mark this significant anniversary, we will come together to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who serve our nation and communities," said Cathedral football coach Andrew Leintz in a release. "The evening will feature a special pre-game observance recognizing the military members, first responders, and service personnel who answer the call to protect, defend, and care for others."

Admission is free for current and former military members, firefighters, EMS personnel, first responders and law enforcement officers. Others planning to attend the game are encouraged to buy tickets online in advance to avoid any lines or waiting outside the stadium.

Tickets for adults cost $9 in advance, while student tickets are priced at $5 each in advance.