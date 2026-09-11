Girls Volleyball Goes Outside, Sartell Beats Sauk Rapids-Rice In Pioneering Match

Girls Volleyball Goes Outside, Sartell Beats Sauk Rapids-Rice In Pioneering Match

Photo by Jacob Rice on Unsplash

The Sartell Sabres topped Sauk Rapids-Rice 3-1 on Thursday night in the first-ever girls volleyball match to be played entirely outdoors. Earlier this season, Kasson-Mantorville's outdoor match was moved indoors after one set due to playing conditions.

Set scores were 20-25, 25-15, 25-23 and 25-19 in favor of the Sabres.

Elsewhere, Cathedral took down Little Falls in five sets, with set scores of 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 22-25 and 15-3.

Ava Meyer posted 28 kills, seven digs and seven blocks, Ruby Doke charted ten kills and Berkley Mathiasen added 38 set assists and 11 digs in the Crusaders' win.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th 

ROYALTON 3, MAPLE LAKE 1
UPSALA 3, LPGE 0
LITCHFIELD 3, ROCKFORD 2
BBE 3, KIMBALL 0
ACGC 3, HOLDINGFORD 1
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 3, PAYNESVILLE 1
PEQUOT LAKES 3, FOLEY 2
ROCORI 3, APOLLO 0
SAUK CENTRE 3, MELROSE 1

BOYS SOCCER 

ST JOHN'S PREP 2, LPGE 0
CATHEDRAL 6, ALBANY 0
MELROSE 1, CENTRAL MN CHRISTIAN 1
ROCORI 2, WILLMAR 1
SARTELL 3, MOORHEAD 1
SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 3, BRAINERD 3
TECH 6, DETROIT LAKES 2

 

GIRLS SOCCER 

ALBANY 6, MELROSE 0
BEMIDJI 9, ST CLOUD 0
BECKER 9, LITTLE FALLS 1
BRAINERD 7, SARTELL 1

Categories: Apollo Sports, Cathedral Sports, high school sports, ROCORI Sports, Sartell-St. Stephen Sports, Sauk Rapids-Rice Sports, Sports, St. Cloud Tech Sports, Tech Sports

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