The Sauk Rapids-Rice girls volleyball team fell 3-1 to ROCORI on Tuesday night. Set scores were 25-17, 19-25, 23-25 and 18-25.

Teagan Eggert led the Storm with 21 kills, Aubrey Wolfe added 32 set assists and Abby Meinert contributed a team-high 22 digs in the SRR loss.

The Cathedral girls volleyball team fell to Milaca in four sets, with set scores reading 12-25, 25-22, 24-26, 17-25. The Crusaders are now 3-3 on the season.

Berkley Mathiasen charted 24 set assists, 13 digs and three aces for Cathedral, Ava Meyer led the team with 15 kills and Izzy Meyers made 24 digs.

OTHER CENTRAL MINNESOTA VOLLEYBALL SCORES

New London-Spicer 3, Paynesville 0

Kimball 3, Dassel-Cokato 2

ACGC 3, Yellow Medicine East 0

Annandale 3, Big Lake 1

Foley 3, Royalton 0

Pequot Lakes 3, Albany 2

Holdingford 3, Upsala 1

Sartell 3, Elk River 0

Melrose 3, Morris Area 2

Minnewaska 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

In boys soccer, Cathedral topped Morris Area 9-0 behind four first half goals from Sam Oliver and two goals each from Drew Lesnau and Roger Craven.

James Vega also scored in the win for Cathedral (3-1), while Gabe Vaske made four saves to earn the shutout for CHS.

OTHER CENTRAL MINNESOTA BOYS SOCCER SCORES

St. John's Prep 10, Central Minnesota Christian 3

Melrose 1, Minnewaska 1

Chisago Lakes 3, Big Lake 2

Sartell 3, Tech 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Detroit Lakes 2

Bemidji 2, Apollo 1

ROCORI 5, Fergus Falls 0

Cambridge-Isanti 1, Becker 1

Cathedral girls soccer topped Melrose 16-0 on Tuesday night.

Eight different Crusaders scored in the victory. Ava Engdahl led the way with three goals and a pair of assists; Nora Simones, Brooklyn Clark and Paige Kremer-Reisdorf each had two goals and two assists.

OTHER CENTRAL MN GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

Sartell 8, Moorhead 0

St. John's Prep 10, Pelican Rapids 0

Little Falls 8, Albany 1

Becker 6, Cambridge-Isanti 1

ROCORI 4, Fergus Falls 0