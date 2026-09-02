The Sartell-St. Stephen football team is looking to build off a competitive 2025 season which saw them post a 4-5 record as they get set to begin the 2026 campaign. Sabres head coach Scott Hentges joined me on WJON to discuss.

15th Season as Head Coach

Hentges is embarking on his 15th season as head football coach in Sartell and his 27th season coaching overall. Hentges says they started a new offensive system 2 years ago and saw some major improvements last season. He says "we played really well at home and lost to some good teams on the road but overall felt good about the way we competed".

Tough Competition

Hentges says they had a strong junior class in 2025 and those guys are back as seniors with high hopes. He says playing at the 5A level is a challenge every week and it's been like that for quite awhile.

Offensive Returners

Key returnees this season include 3-year starter, offensive and defensive lineman Peter Do. Hentges says "he's a fantastic blocker, has a great pad level and is a guy we can depend on". Senior running back Jonah Ambrosier is Sartell's top returning rusher. Hentges says "he's a hard, explosive runner, can break tackles...he's one of our strongest guys". Senior Anders Larson returns at the wing back position. Hentges says "he's an explosive player who had a lot of long runs last year".

Returning on Defense

Key returnees on defense include junior nose guard Kobe Lund. Hentges says "Lund played really well there and continues to get stronger." Senior Duke Gaines returns on the defensive line along with senior linebacker Johnny Manion and senior defensive back Jackson Knott.

Numbers

Hentges says they have 94 kids out for football 9th grade thru 12th grade. He says they are typically between 90-105 kids. Hentges indicates they have just under 100 kids at the 7th and 8th grade level playing football, which is encouraging.

2026 Schedule:

September 4 vs. Cambridge-Isanti, 7:00

September 11 at Tech, 4:00

September 18 at Alexandria, 7:00

September 25 vs. Brainerd, 7:00

October 2 vs. St. Francis, 7:00

October 9 at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7:00

October 14 vs. Bemidji, 7:00

October 21 at Robbinsdale Cooper, 6:00

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Scott Hentges, click below.