The final weekend of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball tournament will take place this weekend in Chaska, Jordan, New Prague and Shakopee. The St. Cloud area still has 7 St. Cloud area teams sill participating and 11 umpires from the St. Cloud area too.

Class A and B

The teams still playing include the Sartell Muskies in Class A. They play the St. Patrick Irish at 1:30pm in New Prague on Saturday. In Class B, the St. Martin Martins will matchup with the Delano Athletics at 11am Saturday in Jordan, the Cold Spring Springers will play the Plato Blue Jays at 4pm in Jordan Saturday, and the Sobieski Skis will battle the Jordan Brewers in Jordan at 6:30pm Saturday.

Royals Park (photo - Jay Caldwell) Royals Park (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Class C

In Class C, the Richmond Royals will matchup with the Fairmont Martins at 7:30pm Friday in Chaska, the Luxemburg Brewers will play the Starbuck Stars at 7:30pm Friday in New Prague, and the Elrosa Saints will go up against the Glencoe Brewers at 7:30pm in Shakopee Friday.

Championship Games

The Class A championship will take place Sunday at 3pm in Shakopee. The Class C championship will happen Sunday at 6pm in New Prague and the Class B title game will take place on Labor Day, Monday at 1pm in Shakopee.

Umpires

Umpires who've received the honor to work the final weekend of the State tournament include the following: Craig Ehrlichman, Patrick Galdonik, Keith Adelman, Mike Lynch, Matt Hordyk, Wayne Jacobson, Tony Jones, Bryce Eggert, David Gunderson, Nick Berscheid, and Jeff Kohls.