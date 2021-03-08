Donaldson Homers In Twins Spring Win – Weekend Sports Recap

This weekend, St. Cloud State men's hockey wrapped up the regular season, SCSU women's basketball learned whether it made the NCAA Tournament, the Twins exhibition schedule continued and the Wild split a pair of games in the desert.

Here's a look at everything that happened in Minnesota sports this weekend.

-The St. Cloud State men's hockey team clinched second place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference- and the second seed in the NCHC's "Frozen Faceoff" with a 4-3 overtime win over Duluth Saturday afternoon at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The Huskies (15-9) will play against Colorado College at 2:37 p.m. Friday afternoon at Ralph Englestadt Arena in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

-The St. Cloud State women's basketball team was selected to the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season, although last year's tourney was canceled before it was played.

The Huskies will play at Central Missouri on Friday. Start time is TBD, with the game being heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.

-The Minnesota Wild beat Arizona 5-1 on Friday night before blowing a 2-0 lead and falling 5-2 on Saturday to the Coyotes. The Wild (13-8-1) will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild and Knights game Monday can be heard on WJON.

- Gopher men's basketball wrapped up its dreadful 2020-2021 regular season with a loss to Rutgers at Williams Arena. The University of Minnesota enters the Big Ten Tournament with a record of 13-14 after starting the season 10-2.

The Gophers will take on Northwestern Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. to open the Big Ten Tourney.

- The SCSU baseball team started its season with a pair of losses in Kansas on Sunday. The Huskies fell 18-14 to William Jewell College in the first game of its doubleheader before falling to Crookston 10-9 in 11 innings in game two.

The Huskies will battle Crookston again on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

- The Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 Sunday afternoon in an exhibition game. Third baseman Josh Donaldson led the Twins offense with a three-run home run, while Lewis Thorpe got the start on the mound and struck out the side in his only inning of work.

The Twins get Monday off before taking on the Orioles Tuesday.