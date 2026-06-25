The Minnesota Timberwolves complete roster overhaul continued Thursday morning when the team sent fan-favorite forward Naz Reid and a bevvy of picks to the Charlotte Hornets for guards LaMelo Ball and Josh Green.

The deal, reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, sees Minnesota send Reid, an unprotected 2033 NBA Draft pick, first round pick swaps in 2028, 2029 and 2030 and three second round picks.

Ball was drafted third in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Hornets, the same draft in which Anthony Edwards was the first overall pick. At the time of the draft, some pundits pushed for the Wolves to take Ball over Edwards, with the Hornets guard winning Rookie of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

For his career, Ball is averaging 20.8 points, 7.1 assists and just under five rebounds a game. Health has been a concern for the 24-year-old Chino Hills native, as he has missed 179 of 492 games so far throughout his career.

Earlier during this offseason, the Wolves sent forward Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets in a move to free up salary cap space to re-sign Ayo Dosunmu, who they inked to a four-year deal.