The St. Cloud Rox dropped a 2-0 game to the Badlands Big Sticks in Dickinson, North Dakota on Wednesday night. The loss drops the Rox to 25-13 overall and 1-1 on the second half of the season.

St. Cloud starter Hunter Poe bounced back from an uncharacteristic bad start last week for a strong 6.2 inning outing in which he allowed just two runs on six hits while striking out eight Big Sticks hitters.

The Rox reached base 10 times on five singles and five walks. Austin Haley and Brett White each drew a pair of those walks, while Aidan Mouton, Tyler Bishop, Colton Rother, Jaixen Frost and Carter Jorissen each had hits.

The Big Sticks scored single runs in the fourth and seventh innings. Samson Pugh had an RBI double and Dakota Howard's two-hit game included a run batted in. Colin Maloney and Seth Broadwell combined to earn the shutout for Badlands despite walking five batters.

The St. Cloud Rox have a pair of home games heading into the holiday weekend.

On Thursday, the Rox will host the Bismarck Larks for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. The Larks enter Wednesday's action 16-19 overall and 0-1 in the second half's infancy.

The first 500 fans age 21 and older through the gates at Thursday, July 2nd's game will receive a Rox pint glass.

On Friday, the Rox will complete their abbreviated homestand with another game against the Larks. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.. The team will launch a fireworks display after the game.

After Friday's game it will be ten days before the next game at Joe Faber Field. The Rox will welcome the Minnesota Mud Puppies to Faber Field on Monday, July 13th for $1 hot dog night.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.