St. Ben's softball defeated Central College (Iowa) 3 to 2 Thursday in their first NCAA Division III tournament game in Indianola, Iowa. Ellie Peterson threw all 7 innings with 7 hits and 2 runs allowed (0 earned) with 5 walks and 2 strikeouts for the Bennies.

Offensive Standouts

Lauren Freeberg went 2-3 with 2 RBI and Bryn Ruhberg had a hit, 2 walks, a run and a RBI for St. Ben's.

What's Next

St. Ben's has won 23 straight games and is 34-9 this season. The Bennies play Simpson College at 11am this morning in Indianola, Iowa Friday.