St. Ben's softball captured the MIAC tournament championship for the first time with a pair of wins Saturday in St. Joseph. The top seeded Bennies defeated St. Catherine 5-2 in the semifinals before knocking off St. Mary's 9-7 in the championship.

Win Streak

The two wins extend St. Ben's win streak to 22 games and give them a berth into the NCAA Division III tournament later this week. The Bennies will learn the pairings today when they are announced.

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Top Performers

St. Ben's was led by Olivia Van Hout was 1-2 with 2 runs scored, Lily Treml drove in a pair of runs and Cat Smetana went 1-4 with 1 RBI in the semifinals. Smetana went 3-4 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI, Olivia Tautges went 2-4 with 2 RBI and Lauren Freeberg went 2-3 with a run scored and 2 RBI in the championship for the Bennies. Ellie Peterson was the winning pitcher in game 1 while Olivia Wallace earned the win in Game 2.

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What's Next

St. Ben's is 33-9 and ranked #20 in the nation. The Bennies captured both the MIAC regular season and tournament championships. The NCAA tournament will likely start Thursday.