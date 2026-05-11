St. Ben's softball is headed to Iowa to play in the NCAA Division III tournament this week. The 20th ranked Bennies are riding a 22-game win streak and are the regular season and conference tournament champs in the MIAC.

Photos by Jordan Modjeski, CSB+SJU Athletics Media Relations Photos by Jordan Modjeski, CSB+SJU Athletics Media Relations loading...

Heading to Indianola

The 33-9 Bennies received their NCAA tournament assignment today when the Division III pairings were announced. St. Ben's will open NCAA regional play against Central College of Iowa (29-12) on Thursday as part of a four-team, double-elimination regional hosted by Simpson College (Iowa) in Indianola, Iowa.

Back in the NCAAs

The College of St. Benedict is making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018 and the second in three years.