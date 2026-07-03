The roster is shaping up for new St. Cloud State men's hockey coach Nick Oliver. Oliver and SCSU Athletic Director Holly Schreiner joined me on WJON to discuss the hockey team and the work being done at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Lots of New Faces

Oliver says things are settling in well as he, his wife and kids recently moved into their house in St. Cloud and the roster for the 2026-27 season is almost set. He says the roster is a few players away from being being complete and he fully expects this to be the last season where they see so much turnover. Oliver says they have 9 players returning from last year's roster and 17 new faces.

Holly Schreiner and Nick Oliver (photo - Jay Caldwell) Holly Schreiner and Nick Oliver (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Culture

Oliver expects to establish a winning culture, bring in the right people, it is important how they carry themselves on campus and treat each other. The coaching staff isn't quite complete but Oliver is exciting about the hiring of assistant coach Joe Howe who is a former goalie at Colorado College and a Plymouth, Minnesota native. Howe has been an assistant coach at Denver, Alaska-Fairbanks and Yale. He was the head coach at Yale last season.

New Chiller

The installation of the new chiller at the Herb Brooks National Hockey continues to be on schedule and on budget. Schreiner is optimistic the job will be complete within the next month to month and a half. SCSU's first home game is scheduled for October 9 against Michigan Tech. Seasons tickets are on sale now.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Nick Oliver and Holly Schreiner, click below.