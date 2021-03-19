Wolves Post Impressive Win, Wild Disappoint – Friday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up an impressive win at Phoenix, the Wild sputtered against the Avalanche, the NCAA Tournament got underway and local prep basketball teams competed in section playoffs. Here's a look at all things sports for Friday.

- The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 123-119 in Arizona late Thursday night. Minnesota rookie Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 42 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 41 in the victory.

The Timberwolves will take on the Suns again Friday night at 9 PM (WJON).

- The Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 in Denver, snapping a five-game Wild winning streak. Victor Rask scored Minnesota's only goal, a power play tally in the second period.

The Wild will play at Colorado again on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES:

Boys Basketball - Section 6AA 
Mora 64, Cathedral 39

Boys Basketball- Section 8AAA 
Sauk Rapids-Rice 73, Little Falls 49
Girls Basketball- Section 5AAA 
Zimmerman 91, Rocori 76
Girls Basketball- Section 8AAA 
Bemidji 78, Sauk Rapids-Rice 64
Sartell 53, Little Falls 33
Alexandria 54, Apollo 19
- The NCAA men's basketball tourney got underway in Indiana, with Texas Southern, Drake, Norfolk State and UCLA all advancing to the main field of 64.
FRIDAY: 

Boys Hoops Section Playoffs 
BBB- Tech @ Alexandria
BBB- Apollo @ Detroit Lakes
BBB- Big Lake @ Rocori
BBB- Bemidji @ Sartell
Boys Hockey Section Playoffs
BHKY- Cathedral @ Sartell
- The Minnesota Twins will take on Atlanta in an exhibition game slated for a 5 p.m. start on WJON.
- The NCAA Tourney gets into full swing Friday on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports. The action begins with Virginia Tech vs Florida at 11 a.m. Five of the eight remaining Big Ten teams are in action Friday:
Drexel vs Illinois 12:15 PM
Oral Roberts vs Ohio State 2 PM
Wisconsin vs UNC 6:10 PM
North Texas vs Purdue 6:25
Rutgers vs Clemson 8:20
- The Granite City Lumberjacks will play at North Iowa. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

