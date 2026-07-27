Sartell and Chutes in State Legion Tourney

Both the Sartell and St. Cloud Chutes legion baseball teams have qualified for the American Legion Baseball State Tournament this week. Sartell defeated Cold Spring 3-1 in the sub-state #11 final last week while the St. Cloud Chutes knocked off Holdingford to claim the Legion D2 Central title.

What's Next

Sartell will play in the senior division in New Ulm starting Thursday at 10am against New Ulm. They are guaranteed 3 games and could gain more if they qualify for bracket play. The Chutes will play Rushford at 10am Friday in bracket play in Glenwood in the 2nd division state tournament.