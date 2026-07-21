St. John's football is ranked #11 in the d3football.com Division III preseason poll, which came out Monday. North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1, followed by Bethel #2, Mount Union #3, Johns Hopkins #4, and Wheaton (Illinois) #5. Other area schools ranked include UW-Platteville #6, UW-River Falls #7, UW-La Crosse #10, and UW-Whitewater #12.

Ranked #9 in Another Poll

St. John's was ranked #9 earlier this month in Lindy's preseason Division III national poll. Johnnie Football will open the season September 5 against UW-La Crosse, at 1pm in Collegeville. St. John's finished the 2025 season with a 10-2 record which included a loss in the 3rd round of the NCAA Division III tournament against #3 UW-River Falls.