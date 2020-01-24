Weekend Prep Sports Schedule
The #1 ranked Cathedral boys hockey team will host #6 Mahtomedi Saturday afternoon at the MAC. Puck drop is set for 3:15 at Dave Torrey Arena at the MAC.
Cathedral is 13-1-1 this season, while the Zephyrs check in at 13-5.
FRIDAY:
Girls Basketball
Apollo @ Willmar 6 PM
Brainerd @ Sartell 7:15 PM
Rocori @ Tech 7:15 PM
Cathedral @ Little Falls 7:15 PM
Boys Basketball
Cathedral @ Esko 7:15 PM
Rocori @ Apollo 7:15 PM
Boys Hockey
Brainerd @ Sartell 7:15 PM
Girls Hockey
Sartell/Sauk Rapids @ Roseau 7:30 PM
St. Cloud @ Thief River Falls 7:30 PM
SATURDAY:
Boys Basketball
Tech @ Becker 3 PM
Girls Hockey
St. Francis @ River Lakes 2 PM
St. Cloud @ Roseau 2 PM
Boys Hockey
River Lakes @ Sauk Centre 5 PM