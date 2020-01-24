Weekend Prep Sports Schedule

The #1 ranked Cathedral boys hockey team will host #6 Mahtomedi Saturday afternoon at the MAC. Puck drop is set for 3:15 at Dave Torrey Arena at the MAC.

Cathedral is 13-1-1 this season, while the Zephyrs check in at 13-5.

FRIDAY:

Girls Basketball

Apollo @ Willmar 6 PM

Brainerd @ Sartell 7:15 PM

Rocori @ Tech 7:15 PM

Cathedral @ Little Falls 7:15 PM

Boys Basketball

Cathedral @ Esko 7:15 PM

Rocori @ Apollo 7:15 PM

Boys Hockey

Brainerd @ Sartell 7:15 PM

Girls Hockey

Sartell/Sauk Rapids @ Roseau 7:30 PM

St. Cloud @ Thief River Falls 7:30 PM

SATURDAY:

Boys Basketball

Tech @ Becker 3 PM



Girls Hockey

St. Francis @ River Lakes 2 PM

St. Cloud @ Roseau 2 PM

Boys Hockey

River Lakes @ Sauk Centre 5 PM