The St. John's football team has moved up from #10 to #7 in this week's Division III football National Power Index poll. The Johnnies continue to be ranked #3 in the d3football.com this week. The Johnnies posted a 49-10 win in Northfield over Carleton last Saturday.

photo - Jason Soria for TSM photo - Jason Soria for TSM

Area Schools Ranked

Wheaton (Illinois) continues to be ranked #1 in the d3footballlcom poll with UW-Platteville ranked #2, St. John's #3, North Central (Illinois) #4, UW-Whitewater #5, UW-River Falls #15, and Bethel #16.

What's Up Next

The 7-0 Johnnies will host Gustavus at 1pm Saturday, October 31 at 1pm.