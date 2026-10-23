The Sauk Rapids-Rice girls volleyball team took down Sartell in straight sets on Thursday night. Set scores were 25-20, 25-22 and 25-11.

Josie Anderson posted 16 kills and ten digs for the Storm in the win, while Emma Sundby added 21 set assists.

Elsewhere, Cathedral fell to ROCORI 3-0 on Thursday. Set scores were 25-21, 25-17 and 25-17 in favor of the Spartans.

Ava Meyer led the Crusaders with 16 kills and ten digs, Addy Driggs charted five kills and Sophie Hurrle made ten digs in the loss.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, 10/22:

ROYALTON 3, EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 1

ALBANY 3, SAUK CENTRE 1

BRAINERD 3, APOLLO 0

PAYNESVILLE 3, HOLDINGFORD 2

MELROSE 3, KIMBALL 1