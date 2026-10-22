The Cathedral boys and girls soccer teams each punched their ticket to the state tournament with section championship wins Wednesday night at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School.

The boys team started the doubleheader with a nail-biting 4-3 win over Hillcrest Lutheran.

Hillcrest tallied a goal early to take a 1-0 lead, but Sam Oliver and Bennett Engdahl each scored for the Crusaders before halftime to give CHS a 2-1 lead at the break.

The teams went back-and-forth in the second half. After a tying Hillcrest goal, Jack Ziemann gave Cathedral a 3-2 lead before the game again became tied 3-3 on another Comets goal.

Tate Lesnau scored the game-winner for Cathedral late in the second half.

Cathedral is 13-5-1 entering the state tournament, with seeding announced this weekend.

The girls soccer team closed out the doubleheader with a tight 2-1 win over East Grand Forks.

Nora Simones scored twice for the Crusaders, with Maggie Bushman and Amelia Newiger picking up assists. Aubrey Dingman made nine saves for Cathedral in the win.

The Crusaders enter the state tournament with a 13-6 record on the season.